Recipe: Nigella's 'so-wrong-it's-right' bread and butter pudding

While there are usually "rules that govern a bread and butter pudding", says Nigella Lawson, the rule book has been thrown out with this recipe.

The bread is white sliced, the custard requires no cream, and Laughing Cow cheese is used between slices. The result is comfort food with "just the mildest hint of cheesecakey softness", according to its famous chef.

The "So-Wrong-it's-Right Bread and Butter Pudding", Lawson's latest recipe with Ocado, is just £1.65 per serving.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Ingredients

6 slices medium sliced soft white bread from an 800g loaf

6 triangles Laughing Cow original spread

50g caster sugar, plus 1 tsp

1 small unwaxed lemon, zest finely grated

30g unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

4 large eggs (not fridge-cold)

2½ tsp vanilla extract

500ml whole organic milk (not fridge-cold)

2½ tsp demerara sugar

4 tsp golden syrup, to serve (optional)

Method

Spread each slice of bread with a Laughing Cow triangle. Taking 1 tsp caster sugar, sprinkle lightly over 3 of the spread slices (in other words, using a third of tsp per slice) and then divide the lemon zest between those same 3 pieces of bread, scattering it over each sugar-sprinkled slice.

Top these slices with the ones that have just Laughing Cow on them, and spread the soft butter on top of each sandwich, using a little extra butter to grease an oval baking dish (mine is 28 cm at its longest point, with a capacity of approx. 1½ litres, but you could go a little smaller). Cut each sandwich into 4 triangles and arrange them in the buttered dish. I tend to go for a slightly higgledy piggledy approach, placing some sandwiches with crusts down, some with the crusts up, but it’s really just a matter of choice (and temperament).

Crack the 4 eggs into a wide measuring jug, add the vanilla and 50g sugar and whisk together by hand to combine and aerate. Now, whisking more gently, pour in the milk, and when it’s all combined pour over the sandwiches in their dish.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/160º fan/gas 4 and leave the pudding to steep for the 10 mins or so it takes the oven to get to temperature, spooning the custard over the slices every now and again as you wait.

Sprinkle the demerara sugar over the top and bake in the oven for 35-40 mins, by which time the custard will be just set and puffed up, and the top a pale gold.

Leave to stand for 10 mins before serving, dribbling a little golden syrup over each bowlful, if wished.

Nigella's recipe relies on Laughing Cow, an ingredient which she says was the "treatiest of treats" during her childhood (Image credit: Mischief PR/Ocado)

Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.