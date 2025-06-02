Posh crisps: an 'elite' tier of snacking

Hand-cooked and dusted in 'decadent' flavours, the humble potato chip is being elevated to new levels

Rustic crisps.
From black truffle to sparkling wine flavour, fancy crisps are having a moment
(Image credit: Alamy / Panther Media GmbH)
By
published

"When it comes to crisps, British appetites have traditionally been sated by a packet of Frazzles or a bag of Skips", said Chloe Mac Donnell in The Guardian. But no more, we are fast approaching the "summer of the posh crisp".

From black truffle to smoked pheasant and sparkling wine, fancy crisp flavours are appearing on supermarket shelves up and down the country. Gourmet snack company Torres makes what is expected to be the next "viral hit": a fried egg flavour potato crisp that mimics the classic Spanish tortilla.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

