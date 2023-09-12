Best rechargeable table lamps
Stylish lamps that can be used indoors or outdoors
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Charcoal grey rechargeable table lamp
A work of art, this portable lamp is a collaboration between House of and Swoon. It weighs 900g, gives up to seven hours of light (but after 3-4 hours will start to gradually darken) and takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge. £159; houseof.com
Keko Rechargeable Table Lamp
Available in five different colours, this cute and compact light is just 14cm high and 13cm wide and weighs 500g. It comes with a USB cable, charges fully in four hours and has a run time of between six and eight hours. It is dimmable, with three brightness levels up to 180 lumens. £20; dunelm.com
Marco Rechargeable Lamp
Made from amber-faceted resin, the base of this lamp from Pooky gently glows orange when the light is on. The lamp is 19cm tall and dimmable with three brightness modes, and it comes with its own charger giving at least ten hours of charge. Shades are sold separately. From £120; pooky.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Habitat Solar USB Mood Light with Remote Control
Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this can be solar-powered or charged via USB in six hours, giving eight hours of light. It turns on automatically at dusk and has a remote control with a colour change function, though using this will drain the battery more rapidly. From £21.50; argos.co.uk
Lynx LED Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp
With an IP rating of 44, this 150 lumens lamp is suitable for use both inside and out. It weighs just 1.1kg and comes with a USB cable. It takes about five hours to charge, then works for about eight hours. £45; bhs.com
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Offshore wind: a blow to UK policy
Talking Point Britain's failed offshore wind auction debacle 'highlights an inconvenient truth'
By The Week Staff Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 14, 2023
Business Briefing Surging fuel prices increased August inflation, chipmaker Arm prices its IPO at $51 a share, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
Crime family
By The Week Staff Published