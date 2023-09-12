Best rechargeable table lamps

Stylish lamps that can be used indoors or outdoors

By The Week Staff
published

Charcoal grey rechargeable table lamp

(Image credit: houseof.com)

Charcoal grey rechargeable table lamp 

A work of art, this portable lamp is a collaboration between House of and Swoon. It weighs 900g, gives up to seven hours of light (but after 3-4 hours will start to gradually darken) and takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge. £159; houseof.com

Keko Rechargeable Table Lamp

(Image credit: dunelm.com)

Keko Rechargeable Table Lamp 

Available in five different colours, this cute and compact light is just 14cm high and 13cm wide and weighs 500g. It comes with a USB cable, charges fully in four hours and has a run time of between six and eight hours. It is dimmable, with three brightness levels up to 180 lumens. £20; dunelm.com

Marco Rechargeable Lamp

(Image credit: pooky.com)

Marco Rechargeable Lamp 

Made from amber-faceted resin, the base of this lamp from Pooky gently glows orange when the light is on. The lamp is 19cm tall and dimmable with three brightness modes, and it comes with its own charger giving at least ten hours of charge. Shades are sold separately. From £120; pooky.com

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Habitat Solar USB Mood Light with Remote Control

(Image credit: argos.co.uk)

Habitat Solar USB Mood Light with Remote Control 

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this can be solar-powered or charged via USB in six hours, giving eight hours of light. It turns on automatically at dusk and has a remote control with a colour change function, though using this will drain the battery more rapidly. From £21.50; argos.co.uk

Lynx LED Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp

(Image credit: bhs.com)

Lynx LED Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp 

With an IP rating of 44, this 150 lumens lamp is suitable for use both inside and out. It weighs just 1.1kg and comes with a USB cable. It takes about five hours to charge, then works for about eight hours. £45; bhs.com

The Week Staff
