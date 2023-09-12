Best rechargeable table lamps

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

(Image credit: houseof.com)

Charcoal grey rechargeable table lamp

A work of art, this portable lamp is a collaboration between House of and Swoon. It weighs 900g, gives up to seven hours of light (but after 3-4 hours will start to gradually darken) and takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge. £159; houseof.com

(Image credit: dunelm.com)

Keko Rechargeable Table Lamp

Available in five different colours, this cute and compact light is just 14cm high and 13cm wide and weighs 500g. It comes with a USB cable, charges fully in four hours and has a run time of between six and eight hours. It is dimmable, with three brightness levels up to 180 lumens. £20; dunelm.com

(Image credit: pooky.com)

Marco Rechargeable Lamp

Made from amber-faceted resin, the base of this lamp from Pooky gently glows orange when the light is on. The lamp is 19cm tall and dimmable with three brightness modes, and it comes with its own charger giving at least ten hours of charge. Shades are sold separately. From £120; pooky.com

(Image credit: argos.co.uk)

Habitat Solar USB Mood Light with Remote Control

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this can be solar-powered or charged via USB in six hours, giving eight hours of light. It turns on automatically at dusk and has a remote control with a colour change function, though using this will drain the battery more rapidly. From £21.50; argos.co.uk

(Image credit: bhs.com)

Lynx LED Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamp