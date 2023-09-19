The best sustainable gear
From a smartwatch and speaker to a laptop and running shoes
When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
This rugged GPS smartwatch has solar-charging lenses to extend battery life, as well as the usual array of activity-tracking functions. From £350; garmin.com
JBL Clip 4 Eco
This mighty but small waterproof speaker is made from up to 90% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic, and comes in packaging made from FSC-certified paper. £60; uk.jbl.com
Framework Laptop 13
You can replace every single component on this laptop, and if you order the DIY Edition you can build it yourself. From £849; frame.work
Nokia G22
Unlike other smartphones, the Nokia G22 can be completely disassembled and repaired. The back cover is made from recycled plastic and the battery runs for up to three days. £139.99 before trade-in; nokia.com
Nomad Eyewear Original
These cool polarised sunglasses are made from 100% recycled ocean plastic, and Nomad promises to plant five trees for every pair bought. From £46; nomadeyewear.co.uk
Allbirds Tree Dasher 2
Carbon-neutral running shoes, these have a eucalyptus-tree-fibre upper, a midsole made from sugarcane-based EVA and laces made from recycled bottles. £125; allbirds.co.uk
