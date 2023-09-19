The best sustainable gear

From a smartwatch and speaker to a laptop and running shoes

By The Week Staff
published

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

(Image credit: Garmin)

This rugged GPS smartwatch has solar-charging lenses to extend battery life, as well as the usual array of activity-tracking functions. From £350; garmin.com

JBL Clip 4 Eco

JBL Clip 4 Eco

(Image credit: JBL)

This mighty but small waterproof speaker is made from up to 90% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic, and comes in packaging made from FSC-certified paper. £60; uk.jbl.com

Framework Laptop 13

Framework Laptop 13

(Image credit: Framework)

You can replace every single component on this laptop, and if you order the DIY Edition you can build it yourself. From £849; frame.work

Nokia G22

Nokia G22

(Image credit: Nokia)

Unlike other smartphones, the Nokia G22 can be completely disassembled and repaired. The back cover is made from recycled plastic and the battery runs for up to three days. £139.99 before trade-in; nokia.com

Nomad Eyewear Original

Nomad Eyewear Original

(Image credit: Nomad Eyewear)

These cool polarised sunglasses are made from 100% recycled ocean plastic, and Nomad promises to plant five trees for every pair bought. From £46; nomadeyewear.co.uk

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2

(Image credit: Allbirds)

Carbon-neutral running shoes, these have a eucalyptus-tree-fibre upper, a midsole made from sugarcane-based EVA and laces made from recycled bottles. £125; allbirds.co.uk

