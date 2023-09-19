The best sustainable gear

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

(Image credit: Garmin)

This rugged GPS smartwatch has solar-charging lenses to extend battery life, as well as the usual array of activity-tracking functions. From £350; garmin.com

JBL Clip 4 Eco

(Image credit: JBL)

This mighty but small waterproof speaker is made from up to 90% PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic, and comes in packaging made from FSC-certified paper. £60; uk.jbl.com

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Framework Laptop 13

(Image credit: Framework)

You can replace every single component on this laptop, and if you order the DIY Edition you can build it yourself. From £849; frame.work

Nokia G22

(Image credit: Nokia)

Unlike other smartphones, the Nokia G22 can be completely disassembled and repaired. The back cover is made from recycled plastic and the battery runs for up to three days. £139.99 before trade-in; nokia.com

Nomad Eyewear Original

(Image credit: Nomad Eyewear)

These cool polarised sunglasses are made from 100% recycled ocean plastic, and Nomad promises to plant five trees for every pair bought. From £46; nomadeyewear.co.uk

Allbirds Tree Dasher 2

(Image credit: Allbirds)