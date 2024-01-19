6 remarkable homes built of stone
Featuring Steel-framed glass walls in Michigan and a private ski slope in Ohio
Harrison, New York
Architect Frank Forster designed this French château–style house in 1931. The five-bedroom home features beamed ceilings, built-ins, and original details throughout, eat-in chef’s kitchen, living room with window seat and fireplace, formal dining room with fireplace and French doors to a bluestone patio, and attached four-car garage.
The 1.88-acre lot is landscaped with lawns, trees, topiary, stone walls, and in-ground pool; midtown Manhattan is 40 minutes’ drive. $3,295,000. Christine Hazelton, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (914) 309-9685.
Kent, Connecticut
Dragonfly Farm, a 41.3-acre estate, dates to the late 1700s; this Federal-style stone house was added in 1827. The five-bedroom home has exposed beams, wide-plank floors, a double-height modern kitchen and antique dining room, each with two fireplaces, and a solarium.
The property, five minutes from town, includes an 18th-century mill keeper’s house turned guesthouse, an antique barn, a rec room, a pool, sports courts, gardens, a fishable brook, and access to hiking trails. $6,995,000. Stacey Matthews, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 671-9067.
Waite Hill, Ohio
This castle-like stone mansion was built in 1925. The completely renovated six-bedroom home features coffered ceilings, exposed-stone and wood-clad walls, wrought-iron and carved-wood details, stone fireplaces, and a bay-windowed game area opening to two professional bowling lanes and a second kitchen.
The 14-acre wooded estate, overlooking the Chagrin River Valley and 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Cleveland, includes a stone terrace, outdoor fireplaces, a basketball court, and a private ski slope wired for a lift. $4,425,000. David Ayers, The Agency, (917) 519-0622.
Sonoma, California
Architect Jim Gillam designed this three-bedroom house clad in local fieldstone. The updated 1984 home has a zinc roof, cathedral ceilings, built-ins, antique ironwork, double-height stone fireplace, French doors, chef’s kitchen with two wine refrigerators; and garage with workshop and loft.
Outside are a landscaped front garden, back deck, 15 acres of meadows, hills, and mature oaks; Sonoma’s central plaza is 10 minutes’ drive. $4,650,000. Daniel Casabonne, Sotheby’s International Realty–Wine Country–Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 494-3130.
White Lake, Michigan
Steel-framed glass walls set off this modern Prairie-style home’s Fond-du-Lac stone exterior. The 2012 five-bedroom house features high ceilings, heated Brazilian-walnut floors, oak doors and trim, custom cabinetry, and a two-sided stone fireplace; a chef’s kitchen; a three-season room; a lower level with polished concrete floors, wine cellar, wet bar, and theater; and an attached two-story garage.
The 3.48-acre lot includes woods, lawns, and a patio; close by are parks and several lakes. $3,199,000. Dylan Tent, Signature Sotheby’s International Realty, (248) 990-0356.
Coopersburg, Pennsylvania
This four-bedroom stone Colonial was built in 1793. Original details include crown molding, random-width-plank pine floors, chair rails, two wood-burning fireplaces, and deep-silled windows; rooms include a modern, tiled eat-in kitchen, a separate dining room, and a walk-up attic.
The 0.8-acre lot near the Allentown suburbs features a stone wall, a detached two-story summer kitchen, a garage with workshop, a smokehouse, an in-ground pool, and mature trees; a large nature area and shops are nearby. $484,900. Maggie Daday Koller, Carol C. Dorey Real Estate, (610) 248-2863.
