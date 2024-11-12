6 elegant homes in the Mediterranean style

Calistoga, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Ocher exteriors, wrought-iron balconies, and honed-limestone floors give color to this 2003 Mediterranean compound. The three-bedroom main house has three wood-burning fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, a living room with vaulted, beamed ceilings, and French doors opening on the terraces.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 71-acre Napa County estate includes a tennis court, casita, two rentable two-bedroom cottages, and an infinity pool overlooking the 15.39-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard. $7,500,000. Cyd Greer, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley/Chuck Meibeyer, Vine and Wine Properties, (707) 322-6825.

Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Aurelia D'Amore Photography)

This 1924 Spanish-modern Mediterranean in Silver Lake was renovated by architect Josiah Maddock. The two-bedroom bungalow features an adobe-style exterior, creamy interior walls, and wide-plank wood floors; a kitchen-dining area with an eat-in peninsula, open wood shelving, zellige tiles, and French doors to the two-level patio; an art-tiled bath; and a detached artist's studio.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Aurelia D'Amore Photography)

The lot has redwood privacy fencing, trees, and garden beds, and downtown L.A. is 15 minutes' drive. $1,395,000. Rachel Mendoza Nickell, Seven Gables Real Estate, (323) 423-0095.

Littleton, Colorado

(Image credit: Geo Flores)

Vinero en el Cañón del Río is an award-winning 2010 Spanish Mediterranean mansion. The five-bedroom house has stone, brick, wood, and iron detailing; stone feature walls; arched halls; chef's kitchen with brick ceiling; lofty sitting room with curved beams; three guest suites; and lower-level wine cellar, gym, and pub.

(Image credit: Geo Flores)

Outside are a balcony with firepit and Neapolitan wood-fired oven, garden courtyard with fountains, and Dakota Hogback views; town is 20 minutes away. $7,750,000. Dale Schossow, Compass, (303) 919-7176.

Des Moines, Washington

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Redondo Castle is a 1934 Spanish Revival inspired by the Alhambra Palace in Granada. The five-bedroom house features beamed vaulted ceilings, arched windows and doors, and ornate wrought-iron work and decorative tiling and inside and out, including Moravian-tile floors and a unique peacock-tiled primary bath.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 2-acre property on Puget Sound's Poverty Bay has mature trees, sweeping lawns, a tiled pool, a large sea-facing terrace, and 140 feet of private shoreline, with shopping and dining nearby. $3,900,000. Veronique Hval, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 214-8499.

Pasadena, California

(Image credit: Erik Grammer)

Style elements of this 1928 Mediterranean include carved pillars, groin vault colonnade ceilings, arched doors and windows, Italian tiling, and handwrought ironwork. The five-bedroom house has a remodeled kitchen with breakfast alcove, a wood-paneled library, the original billiards room, a Prohibition-era speakeasy, and a dance floor.

(Image credit: Erik Grammer)

The landscaped 1.78-acre hillside lot in North Arroyo has palms, a pool, a garden patio, and views of the San Gabriel Mountains. $5,350,000. Peter Martocchio, David Goldberg, and Diane Lasel, Sotheby's International Realty–Pasadena Brokerage, (626) 529-6880.

Sarasota, Florida

(Image credit: pix360)

The 1924 Frances Carlton, a 20-unit complex on the National Register of Historic Places, was modeled on ancient hostelries in the Pyrenees along the Spanish-French border. This one-bedroom condo features arched windows; wood floors; new light fixtures and kitchen; a laundry; a spa-style bath; and a windowed bonus room.

(Image credit: pix360)

Building amenities include a pool, courtyard, and parking; shopping, dining, and cultural venues are steps away and the beach is accessible by car or trolley. $495,000. Mairead Smialek, Coldwell Banker Realty, (847) 334-4848.