6 elegant homes in the Mediterranean style
Featuring an award-winning mansion in Colorado and an Alhambra palace-inspired home in Washington
Calistoga, California
Ocher exteriors, wrought-iron balconies, and honed-limestone floors give color to this 2003 Mediterranean compound. The three-bedroom main house has three wood-burning fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, a living room with vaulted, beamed ceilings, and French doors opening on the terraces.
The 71-acre Napa County estate includes a tennis court, casita, two rentable two-bedroom cottages, and an infinity pool overlooking the 15.39-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard. $7,500,000. Cyd Greer, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley/Chuck Meibeyer, Vine and Wine Properties, (707) 322-6825.
Los Angeles, California
This 1924 Spanish-modern Mediterranean in Silver Lake was renovated by architect Josiah Maddock. The two-bedroom bungalow features an adobe-style exterior, creamy interior walls, and wide-plank wood floors; a kitchen-dining area with an eat-in peninsula, open wood shelving, zellige tiles, and French doors to the two-level patio; an art-tiled bath; and a detached artist's studio.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The lot has redwood privacy fencing, trees, and garden beds, and downtown L.A. is 15 minutes' drive. $1,395,000. Rachel Mendoza Nickell, Seven Gables Real Estate, (323) 423-0095.
Littleton, Colorado
Vinero en el Cañón del Río is an award-winning 2010 Spanish Mediterranean mansion. The five-bedroom house has stone, brick, wood, and iron detailing; stone feature walls; arched halls; chef's kitchen with brick ceiling; lofty sitting room with curved beams; three guest suites; and lower-level wine cellar, gym, and pub.
Outside are a balcony with firepit and Neapolitan wood-fired oven, garden courtyard with fountains, and Dakota Hogback views; town is 20 minutes away. $7,750,000. Dale Schossow, Compass, (303) 919-7176.
Des Moines, Washington
Redondo Castle is a 1934 Spanish Revival inspired by the Alhambra Palace in Granada. The five-bedroom house features beamed vaulted ceilings, arched windows and doors, and ornate wrought-iron work and decorative tiling and inside and out, including Moravian-tile floors and a unique peacock-tiled primary bath.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The 2-acre property on Puget Sound's Poverty Bay has mature trees, sweeping lawns, a tiled pool, a large sea-facing terrace, and 140 feet of private shoreline, with shopping and dining nearby. $3,900,000. Veronique Hval, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 214-8499.
Pasadena, California
Style elements of this 1928 Mediterranean include carved pillars, groin vault colonnade ceilings, arched doors and windows, Italian tiling, and handwrought ironwork. The five-bedroom house has a remodeled kitchen with breakfast alcove, a wood-paneled library, the original billiards room, a Prohibition-era speakeasy, and a dance floor.
The landscaped 1.78-acre hillside lot in North Arroyo has palms, a pool, a garden patio, and views of the San Gabriel Mountains. $5,350,000. Peter Martocchio, David Goldberg, and Diane Lasel, Sotheby's International Realty–Pasadena Brokerage, (626) 529-6880.
Sarasota, Florida
The 1924 Frances Carlton, a 20-unit complex on the National Register of Historic Places, was modeled on ancient hostelries in the Pyrenees along the Spanish-French border. This one-bedroom condo features arched windows; wood floors; new light fixtures and kitchen; a laundry; a spa-style bath; and a windowed bonus room.
Building amenities include a pool, courtyard, and parking; shopping, dining, and cultural venues are steps away and the beach is accessible by car or trolley. $495,000. Mairead Smialek, Coldwell Banker Realty, (847) 334-4848.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
Harriet Tubman made a general 161 years after raid
Speed Read She was the first woman to oversee an American military action during a time of war
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Chappell Roan is a new kind of boundary-setting celebrity
In the Spotlight She's calling out fans and the media for invasive behavior
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Saudi crown prince slams Israeli 'genocide' in Gaza
Speed Read Mohammed bin Salman has condemned Israel’s actions
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Juror #2: Clint Eastwood's 'cleverly constructed' courtroom drama is 'rock solid'
The Week Recommends Nicholas Hoult stars in 'morally complex' film about a juror on a high-profile murder case
By The Week UK Published
-
Explore a timeless corner of Spain by bike
The Week Recommends Take a 'dawdling route through the back-country' far from the tourism hotspots
By The Week UK Published
-
Saoirse Ronan: how the actress went viral
In the Spotlight The actress dropped a 'chat-icide bomb' on Graham Norton's BBC show
By The Week UK Published
-
Edmund de Waal on this year's Booker Prize shortlist
The Week Recommends The chair of judges details works by Rachel Kushner, Percival Everett and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Griddled salmon and vegetables with miso and melted butter recipe
The Week Recommends Hokkaido comfort food classic with a delicious twist
By The Week UK Published
-
Shattered: Hanif Kureishi's 'inspirational' memoir of accident that left him paralysed
The Week Recommends 'Exhilarating' book is composed of diary entries dictated to his son Carlo
By The Week UK Published
-
Dr. Strangelove: is stage adaptation of iconic film a 'foolish' move?
Talking Point Steve Coogan puts on a dazzling performance in show that falls short of 'the real thing'
By The Week UK Published
-
Small Things Like These: 'stylish' Irish drama 'casts a powerful spell'
The Week Recommends 'Stylish' drama starring Cillian Murphy as a devoted father
By The Week UK Published