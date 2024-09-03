6 groovy homes built in the 1970s

Sands Point, New York

(Image credit: Jump Media)

Architect Richard Meier designed Steamboat Landing, a 1971 3-acre estate on Long Island's north shore. The waterfront five-bedroom main house features a double-height living room with columns, exposed ducts, clerestory window, glass wall, fireplace, and loft; an attached three-story corkscrew escape slide; and Hempstead Bay views.

(Image credit: Jump Media)

Outside are a one-bedroom boathouse, staff house with two apartments, carriage house, ice house, tennis court, pool, and private beach. $7,990,000. Rachel King and Chase Landow, Serhant Real Estate, (914) 643-5724.

Piney Point Village, Texas

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Jack Stehling formed this 1970 house from two glass cubes. The renovated five-bedroom home has a rosewood-paneled, skylit conversation pit, a marble-and-glass primary bath with amoeba tub, and a chef's kitchen with an island connected by a deck to the three-story glass atrium.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The wooded, landscaped lot with Zen-style gardens sits on a bluff above Buffalo Bayou; Houston is about 25 minutes' drive. $2,900,000. Walter Bering, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty-Central Houston Brokerage, (713) 851-9753.

Greenwich, Connecticut

(Image credit: Devin Groody Photography)

Spector Group created this four-bedroom home in 1979 on a 4.2-acre' 70s-modern estate about 15 minutes from downtown. The house features three shed roofs with clerestory windows, a living room with a wall of glass, a roomy kitchen and breakfast area with saltillo tile floors, and a finished lower level with office, gym, en suite bedroom, and flex space.

(Image credit: Devin Groody Photography)

The lush property, in a cul-de-sac surrounded by wetlands, includes a tennis court, decks, and a pool. $3,995,000. Amy Balducci, Compass Connecticut, (917) 318-7841.

Napa, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The update to this 1971 five-bedroom home retained its characteristic period details. The house has glass walls, cork floors, a double-doored entry with slatted screens, a vaulted, sunken living room centered on a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, an eat-in chef's kitchen with a pantry, and a 1,200-bottle wine cellar.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 20-acre wooded hillside lot includes xeriscape gardens, deck with kitchen, firepit, outdoor shower, and pool; vineyards are nearby and Sacramento is an hour's drive. $3,200,000. Stefan Jezycki, Engel & Völkers Napa, (707) 738-2945.

East Hampton, New York

(Image credit: Exterior: Lena Yaremenko, Interior: Sally Hershberger)

The Butterfly House, designed by Hobby Miller and owned by star hairstylist Sally Hershberger, dates to 1976. The midcentury-modern two-bedroom features an open-plan top floor with black-beamed ceilings, oversize windows, living room with fireplace, skylit kitchen, wrap-around deck, and spiral staircase to the first-floor bedrooms.

(Image credit: Exterior: Lena Yaremenko, Interior: Sally Hershberger)

The forested 1-acre lot has a pool surrounded by indigenous grasses, lawns, and specimen trees, and private-path access to Gardiner's Bay. $2,995,000. Kathy Konzet, Sotheby's International Realty-Bridgehampton Brokerage, (631) 252-0254.

Fountaintown, Indiana

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This three-bedroom split-level ranch house was built in 1976 on 6 acres of farmland 30 minutes from Indianapolis. The home has a step-down family room with rustic wood beams and paneling, brick wall, and woodstove; an eat-in kitchen; and a separate dining room.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Beyond the screened patio overlooking the pool are mature trees, lawns, fenced gardens, a pole barn, a firepit area, a two-car garage, and wooded hiking trails. $549,900. Jim Perry, F.C. Tucker Company-East/ Luxury Portfolio International, (317) 281-9239.