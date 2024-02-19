6 fun homes that are one of a kind
Featuring a recycled corten steel home in Texas and a Louvre-like triangular glass wall in New York
Ransom Canyon, Texas
Whether it’s a creature, UFO, or superhero’s lair, Robert Bruno’s Steel House is a masterpiece. Created by the sculptor-engineer over 30 years, finished in 2008 and recently renovated, this three-bedroom home of recycled corten steel features organic-shaped and stained-glass windows, undulating ceilings, unique metalwork and tiling, and a curved balcony overlooking Lake Ransom Canyon.
Outside are gravel landscaping and native terrain; Lubbock is 20 minutes away. $1,499,500. Doug Duncan, Keller Williams Realty Lubbock, (806) 577-5595.
Gleneden Beach, Oregon
Designed by Don Vallaster in 1970, this cedar-clad beach cottage in the Salishan community is known as the Hippie House. The two-bedroom home has slanted wood walls, angular windows with ocean views, slate and wood floors, pebble-floor shower, upstairs soaking tub, and sunken living room with sofa nook and unique wood-burning stove.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The lot includes a sauna, a patio, and beach access; Portland is about two hours away. $759,000. Karla Kuhlenbeck, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (541) 270-2965.
Santa Barbara, California
The Thomas Jefferson is a two-bedroom California Modern houseboat berthed in Santa Barbara Harbor. The renovated 1971 home features handcrafted carpentry with burlwood, mahogany, and brass details, white-oak floors and stairs, tinted windows and a porthole framing water and mountains, and a marble-countered kitchen with a banquette and harbor views.
Leadbetter Beach is a short walk and downtown is a 10-minute drive. $4,900,000. Patricia Ruben, Sotheby’s International Realty-Los Feliz Brokerage, and Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre, (323) 333-3801.
Sayville, New York
The Pyramid House in Fire Island Pines was built in 1961 by Julio Kaufman and renovated by Hal Hayes. The three-bedroom home has a vaulted, wood-clad great room with a Louvre-like triangular glass wall facing the Atlantic Ocean, a tiled fireplace, and an open kitchen and dining space.
Outside is a deck with a pool and three pyramid-topped cabanas housing two guest bedrooms and a bathroom; national parkland and the beach are steps away. $4,250,000. Glenn Rice, Brown Harris Stevens, (347) 820-3665.
Westbrook, Connecticut
This Scandinavian-style three-bedroom by Robert Furno stands in an enclave of diverse homes blended into natural surroundings along the Patchogue River. An elevated structure with wood siding and clerestory windows joins a second structure with polycarbonate cladding; the airy interior has white-pine walls and the lofty open main space is anchored by a wood-burning, steel-wrapped corner fireplace.
The lot with deck, yard, and mature trees is near a beach, trails, wildlife sanctuary, dining, and trains. $888,000. Barbara Goetsch, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (203) 927-7146.
Tucson, Arizona
Created in 1968, this three-bedroom home is insulated by thousands of multicolored glass bottles nested between its stones. The house also features beamed ceilings; flagstone, concrete, and tiled floors; three fireplaces; two woodstoves; decorated windows; and concrete built-ins.
The 2.5-acre xeriscaped property includes stone walkways through arched walls, guest cottage, alfresco kitchen, and outdoor pool table with whimsical feet; Saguaro National Park is three minutes’ drive, and downtown Tucson is 30 minutes. $432,500. Holly Greenhalgh, Coldwell Banker Realty, (520) 904-7514.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.