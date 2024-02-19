6 fun homes that are one of a kind

Ransom Canyon, Texas

(Image credit: Haley Madwell)

Whether it’s a creature, UFO, or superhero’s lair, Robert Bruno’s Steel House is a masterpiece. Created by the sculptor-engineer over 30 years, finished in 2008 and recently renovated, this three-bedroom home of recycled corten steel features organic-shaped and stained-glass windows, undulating ceilings, unique metalwork and tiling, and a curved balcony overlooking Lake Ransom Canyon.

(Image credit: Haley Madwell)

Outside are gravel landscaping and native terrain; Lubbock is 20 minutes away. $1,499,500. Doug Duncan, Keller Williams Realty Lubbock, (806) 577-5595.

Gleneden Beach, Oregon

(Image credit: Courtesy image. )

Designed by Don Vallaster in 1970, this cedar-clad beach cottage in the Salishan community is known as the Hippie House. The two-bedroom home has slanted wood walls, angular windows with ocean views, slate and wood floors, pebble-floor shower, upstairs soaking tub, and sunken living room with sofa nook and unique wood-burning stove.

(Image credit: Courtesy image. )

The lot includes a sauna, a patio, and beach access; Portland is about two hours away. $759,000. Karla Kuhlenbeck, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (541) 270-2965.

Santa Barbara, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The Thomas Jefferson is a two-bedroom California Modern houseboat berthed in Santa Barbara Harbor. The renovated 1971 home features handcrafted carpentry with burlwood, mahogany, and brass details, white-oak floors and stairs, tinted windows and a porthole framing water and mountains, and a marble-countered kitchen with a banquette and harbor views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Leadbetter Beach is a short walk and downtown is a 10-minute drive. $4,900,000. Patricia Ruben, Sotheby’s International Realty-Los Feliz Brokerage, and Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre, (323) 333-3801.

Sayville, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The Pyramid House in Fire Island Pines was built in 1961 by Julio Kaufman and renovated by Hal Hayes. The three-bedroom home has a vaulted, wood-clad great room with a Louvre-like triangular glass wall facing the Atlantic Ocean, a tiled fireplace, and an open kitchen and dining space.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside is a deck with a pool and three pyramid-topped cabanas housing two guest bedrooms and a bathroom; national parkland and the beach are steps away. $4,250,000. Glenn Rice, Brown Harris Stevens, (347) 820-3665.

Westbrook, Connecticut

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This Scandinavian-style three-bedroom by Robert Furno stands in an enclave of diverse homes blended into natural surroundings along the Patchogue River. An elevated structure with wood siding and clerestory windows joins a second structure with polycarbonate cladding; the airy interior has white-pine walls and the lofty open main space is anchored by a wood-burning, steel-wrapped corner fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The lot with deck, yard, and mature trees is near a beach, trails, wildlife sanctuary, dining, and trains. $888,000. Barbara Goetsch, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (203) 927-7146.

Tucson, Arizona

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Created in 1968, this three-bedroom home is insulated by thousands of multicolored glass bottles nested between its stones. The house also features beamed ceilings; flagstone, concrete, and tiled floors; three fireplaces; two woodstoves; decorated windows; and concrete built-ins.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 2.5-acre xeriscaped property includes stone walkways through arched walls, guest cottage, alfresco kitchen, and outdoor pool table with whimsical feet; Saguaro National Park is three minutes’ drive, and downtown Tucson is 30 minutes. $432,500. Holly Greenhalgh, Coldwell Banker Realty, (520) 904-7514.