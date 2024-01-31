6 cool homes with ski-in, ski-out access

Breckenridge, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

It's a quarter-mile downhill ski from this four-bedroom home to the Snowflake chairlift. The 2001 house features Venetian-style plastering, four fireplaces, all en suite bedrooms, dining room with flagstone floors and carved beams, and a lower-level wet bar, billiards area, and den.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside, multiple decks offer sweeping mountain views; the dining and shops of historic Breckenridge Main Street are a 1-mile walk or drive. $7,499,000. Jim Schlegel, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (970) 389-3528.

Wilmington, Vermont

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This slopeside five-bedroom home is part of the Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain, a private ski resort in southern Vermont. The 2016 cedar-shingled, timber-framed house has vaulted, exposed-beam ceilings, a loft, two cupolas, oversized windows, an open chef's kitchen with a wood island and cabinetry, a living room with a big stone fireplace, a dedicated entertainment room, and a deck with slope views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The wooded lot includes a patio and a grassy yard. $4,000,000. Betsy Wadsworth, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (802) 579-8689.

Big Sky, Montana

(Image credit: Courtesy image. )

Moonlight Basin's LakeLodge enjoys ski-in, ski-out access to Big Sky Resort. This cleanly designed three-bedroom condo unit features high ceilings, post-and-beam styling, and an open-plan main room with a stacked-stone fireplace, walls of windows framing alpine views and a lake, and a kitchen with an eat-in island.

(Image credit: Courtesy image. )

Lodge amenities include a heated outdoor pool, hot tubs, restaurant, fitness center, three-point basketball court, and owners’ mudroom with private lockers. $4,950,000. Jeff Helms, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., (406) 539-0121.

Snowmass, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

One Snowmass West is a ski-in, ski-out complex offering easy access to the slopes and Snowmass Base Village. This two-bedroom corner condo has an open layout, high ceilings, gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balcony with mountain views, and a chef’s kitchen with eat-in island.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Community amenities include a rooftop sky terrace, hot tub, infinity pool, fire pit, and fitness center; downtown Aspen is 21 minutes by car. $4,925,000. Erik Cavarra, Engel & Völkers Snowmass, (970) 618-9733.

Whitefish, Montana

(Image credit: Green Kat Photography)

This 2022 five-bedroom townhouse is just off chair 6 at Whitefish Mountain Resort. The home features a vaulted great room with wide-plank floors, exposed beams, and clerestory windows; big open kitchen; bunk/theater room; and lower level with ski gear area and kitchenette.

(Image credit: Green Kat Photography)

Through the living room sliders is a large, heated deck overlooking mature trees and a hot tub below; Whitefish Lake and a national forest are nearby. $5,195,000. Matt Buckmaster, PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate, (406) 261-8350.

Park City, Utah

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

From its setting in the Canyons Base, the original YotelPAD complex offers direct access to the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort. This studio unit, which sleeps four with its queen-size pulldown bed and built-in bunk bed, has a kitchenette, living-dining area, wall of built-in cabinets, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors framing mountain views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Amenities include a heated pool, spa, clubhouse, ski and snowboard storage, bicycle storage, and a heated garage space. $395,000. Doug Almstedt, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, (435) 731-0170.