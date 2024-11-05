6 dreamy homes in Pittsburgh

Shadyside

This 1902 updated stone Tudor is on a handsome residential street near Chatham University. The five-bedroom house has dark-wood floors, high ceilings, decorative archways, oversize leaded windows, six fireplaces, elevator, sleek modern kitchen, living room with coved ceiling, billiards room, office with garden views, large porch, basement with gym, den, and music room, and attached two-bedroom apartment.

The 0.62-acre lot includes a patio, gardens, and a three-car garage. $5,295,000. Andrea Ehrenreich, Howard Hanna–Squirrel Hill/ Luxury Portfolio International, (412) 327-7665.

South Side

Angel's Arms Condominiums, a converted 1861 Gothic-style church, is near boutique shopping, bars, food, arts venues, a park, and transportation. This two-bedroom, multilevel, top-floor apartment features herringbone walnut floors, arched windows, 18-foot domed ceilings, floating stairs, chef's kitchen with city views, leathered-granite baths, office/library, music room, aquarium, rooftop balcony, and access to the spire.

Building amenities include gym, wine cellar, and landscaped courtyard with pond. $1,495,000. Lynne Bingham, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services/Luxury Portfolio International, (412) 855-9154.

Highland Park

The historic neighborhood of this five-bedroom home is named for its vast park, which includes trails, reservoirs, the zoo, and the aquarium. The 1906 Tudor-style house with Arts and Crafts elements has an arched, leaded-glass front door, crown molding, pocket doors, carved staircase with Palladian stained-glass window, inlaid-wood floors, built-ins with leaded-glass fronts, and seven fireplaces.

Outside are a wide front porch, two patios, a landscaped natural garden, and mature trees. $950,000. Pia Colucci, RE/MAX Realty Brokers, (412) 401-4282.

Fox Chapel

This log home and farmhouse estate in a historic area in the Pittsburgh suburbs began as a cabin in 1786. Updated and expanded but filled with rich original details, the five-bedroom house is anchored by a Carrara marble-clad modern gourmet kitchen with a fireplace and butler's pantry.

Lawns, flagstone patios, covered decks, a barn, and garden landscaping cover the 3.66-acre lot, and a nature reserve and town are a short drive. $3,388,000. Linda DiBucci, Piatt Sotheby's International Realty, (412) 519-5800.

Downtown

Maginn Lofts, in the Cultural District, is an 1891 former warehouse that housed everything from whiskey to pianos to luggage. This renovated three-bedroom, full-floor loft condo has high ceilings, wood floors, exposed beams and brick, wainscoting, living-dining room with dry bar and drinks refrigerator, chef's kitchen with quartz island and Italian cabinetry, and retro baths with brass fixtures.

Dining, cultural venues, shopping, and the Allegheny River are walking distance. $1,395,000. Denise Bortolotti, Piatt Sotheby's International Realty, (412) 515-7199.

West View

This eclectic four-bedroom home is 15 to 20 minutes' drive from downtown. The renovated 1920 house features a traditional carved-wood staircase in the entry; updates include new wood-look floors, roof, furnace, and windows; two gas fireplaces; finished attic; and modern kitchen with eat-in quartz peninsula and stainless appliances, and separate living and dining rooms.

Outside are large front and back decks and a fenced backyard with a lawn and pea-gravel sitting area. $489,000. Olesya Mayorova, Coldwell Banker Realty, (412) 452-0405.