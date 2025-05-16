Properties of the week: attractive conversions

East Sussex: Bivelham Forge Farm Oast, Burwash, Etchingham

(Image credit: Savills)

A beautiful Grade II oast conversion set in a delightful position with far-reaching countryside views. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garage; garden, woodland and vineyard totalling approx. 2.45 acres. £1.35m; Savills

Wiltshire: Old School House, Fisherton De La Mere, Warminster

(Image credit: Hamptons)

A spacious and charming Grade II period residence occupying a stunning elevated position in the heart of the picturesque Wylye Valley.3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, gardens, parking. £1m; Hamptons

Devon: Warren Cottage, Noss Mayo, Plymouth

(Image credit: Marchand Petit)

This Grade II retreat once served as a coastal pavilion. 3 beds, family bath, shower room, kitchen, breakfast/dining room, 2 receps, summer house, approx. 1.1 acres of grounds. £750,000; Marchand Petit

Devon: St Pancras, The Rousdon Estate

(Image credit: Humberts)

A spectacular converted church, built in the 1870s and located on an exclusive 350-acre private estate on the Jurassic Coast. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/ recep, detached "Emu House", gardens, parking. £850,000; Humberts

Devon: Palmerston Court, Wembury, South Hams

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This development is the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Fort Bovisand, which was built in the mid- 1800s to defend the entrance of Plymouth Sound. 3 beds, 2 baths, recep. £1.1m; Knight Frank

London: Temple Yard, Bethnal Green E2

(Image credit: Dexters)

Set within the Winkley Estate, this house forms part of a Victorian development for the East End furniture trade. 3 suites, kitchen/recep. £1.1m; Dexters

Leicestershire: Rearsby Mill, Ratcliffe on the Wreake

(Image credit: Savills)

A Grade II former mill occupying 6.19 acres with stabling. 2 suites, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings. £1.75m; Savills

London: Sylvester Path, London Fields E8

(Image credit: Dexters)

A period warehouse conversion on a pedestrian- only street in the heart of Hackney, a short walk from London Fields and the heated outdoor lido. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £400,000; Dexters