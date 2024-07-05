Properties of the week: characterful thatched houses
Featuring pretty homes in Somerset, Wiltshire and Devon
Somerset: Clayhanger, Wadeford
An enchanting 19th century house. Main suite, 2 further beds (both en suite), shower, kitchen, 2 receps, study, 2-bed annexe, garden, garage. £1.2m; Symonds & Sampson
Essex: Mole Hill Green, Felsted
A handsome 16th century timber-framed house set in almost 3 acres of gardens and woodland. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, gym, parking. £1.35m; Savills
Staffordshire: Bumble Cottage, Ellenhall
This delightful cottage dates back to 1580 and retains plenty of period features. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garage/workshop, outbuildings, garden, orchard. £825,000; Knight Frank
Hampshire: Compton End, Compton
Grade II 17th century cottage extended and restored in the arts and crafts style. The garden, designed by G.H. Kitchin, features in Historic England’s Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, summer house, garden, pond, garage. £1.75m; Inigo
Oxfordshire: Elm Tree Cottage, Chastleton
This bucolic 17th century "chocolate box" cottage boasts a butter-yellow Cotswold stone facade and the roof has been freshly rethatched. The house is midway between Moreton-in-Marsh and Chipping Norton. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.6m; Inigo
Wiltshire: Three Horseshoes Cottage, Pewsey
A 17th century redbrick and flint cottage (originally three cottages housing the village smithy, butcher’s shop and an alehouse) overlooking the River Avon. 4 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, 1-bed cottage, summer house, garage. £1.1m; Strutt & Parker
Devon: Higher Ashton, Exeter
An attractive farmhouse next to Dartmoor National Park with commanding views over the Teign Valley. 6 beds, 2 bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, pool, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking. £3.5m; Rendells
Devon: Stowford, Lewdown
A quintessential character cottage dating back almost 400 years and in the shadow of a church tower. 3 suites, 1 further bedroom/study, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, garage/workshop. £895,000; Savills
