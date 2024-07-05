Properties of the week: characterful thatched houses

Somerset: Clayhanger, Wadeford

(Image credit: Symonds & Sampson)

An enchanting 19th century house. Main suite, 2 further beds (both en suite), shower, kitchen, 2 receps, study, 2-bed annexe, garden, garage. £1.2m; Symonds & Sampson

Essex: Mole Hill Green, Felsted

(Image credit: Savills)

A handsome 16th century timber-framed house set in almost 3 acres of gardens and woodland. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, gym, parking. £1.35m; Savills

Staffordshire: Bumble Cottage, Ellenhall

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This delightful cottage dates back to 1580 and retains plenty of period features. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garage/workshop, outbuildings, garden, orchard. £825,000; Knight Frank

Hampshire: Compton End, Compton

(Image credit: Inigo)

Grade II 17th century cottage extended and restored in the arts and crafts style. The garden, designed by G.H. Kitchin, features in Historic England’s Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, summer house, garden, pond, garage. £1.75m; Inigo

Oxfordshire: Elm Tree Cottage, Chastleton

(Image credit: Inigo)

This bucolic 17th century "chocolate box" cottage boasts a butter-yellow Cotswold stone facade and the roof has been freshly rethatched. The house is midway between Moreton-in-Marsh and Chipping Norton. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.6m; Inigo

Wiltshire: Three Horseshoes Cottage, Pewsey

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A 17th century redbrick and flint cottage (originally three cottages housing the village smithy, butcher’s shop and an alehouse) overlooking the River Avon. 4 beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, 1-bed cottage, summer house, garage. £1.1m; Strutt & Parker

Devon: Higher Ashton, Exeter



(Image credit: Rendells)

An attractive farmhouse next to Dartmoor National Park with commanding views over the Teign Valley. 6 beds, 2 bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, pool, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking. £3.5m; Rendells

Devon: Stowford, Lewdown

(Image credit: Savills)

A quintessential character cottage dating back almost 400 years and in the shadow of a church tower. 3 suites, 1 further bedroom/study, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, garage/workshop. £895,000; Savills