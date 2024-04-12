Properties of the week: charming island dwellings

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Kent: Tancrey, Fordwich

A Grade II Tudor hall house set on its own island in the River Stour. Period features include dragon beams, wood panelling and vaulted ceilings. 7 beds, 4 baths, 2 showers, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, self-contained 2-bed annexe, garden, swimming pool, games house, outhouse, 3.6 acres, garage. £2.65m; Strutt & Parker

Isle of Wight: The Old Rectory, Brighstone

Former rectory with Tudor origins mentioned in Pevsner. A "Strawberry Hill Gothic" stone porch is among the period features retained. Main suite, 5 further beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.4m; Spence Willard

North Uist: Taigh Strom and Taigh Bàthach, Cheesebay

Two traditional cottages in a picturesque location. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, 1-bed self-contained cottage, garden, parking. OIEO £425,000; Bell Ingram

Isle of Skye: The Longhouse, Tokavaig

A modern take on the Scottish longhouse by the architect Mary Arnold-Forster with spectacular views over the Cuillin mountains. 3 double beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. £500,000; The Modern House

Isle of Wight: 1 and 2 Seaside Cottages, Bonchurch

Two flats boasting sea views on the promenade. One has 2 beds, shower, kitchen, recep; the other, 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep and garage. £750,000; Susan Payne

Isle of Wight: Villa Angeletto, Ventnor

This handsome coastal villa, built in the 1830s and with easy access to the beach, is mentioned in Pevsner. Main suite, 5 further beds (all en-suite), kitchen, recep, study, snug, guest apartment, garden, parking. £1.25m; Spence Willard

Argyll and Bute: Torsa Island

The name of this private island, located off the west coast of Scotland, translates as "Thor's Island", and its sale includes a farmhouse and 270 acres. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, parking. OIEO £1.5m; Savills

Argyll and Bute: Ardghillean, Crannaig-a-Mhinister, Oban

Oban. An elegant house with commanding views over the Sound of Mull. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. OIEO £875,000; Savills