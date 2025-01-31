Properties of the week: houses in cathedral cities
Featuring homes in Bristol, Norfolk and Devon
Norfolk: Princes Street, Norwich
A handsome 16th century townhouse on one of Norwich’s most photographed and historic streets. The property is entered through a 19th century door, flanked on either side by elegant Doric columns. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, office, courtyard garden. £650,000; AbbotFox
Bristol: Somerset Street
An elegant and sensitively restored Grade II Georgian terraced townhouse. The property is located in the heart of Kingsdown, and has far- reaching city views. 6 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £1.195m; Hamptons
Devon: St David's Hill, Exeter
A Grade II Victorian house in a conservation area close to Exeter High Street and the cathedral. Currently laid out as a B&B (can continue as such by separate negotiation). 10 en-suite beds, kitchen, recep, garden. £950,000; Wilkinson Grant & Co
Devon: Mol's House, Cathedral Close, Exeter
A picturesque 16th century timber-framed townhouse with impressive views of Exeter Cathedral and the uplands of the Exe Valley. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/ dining room with balcony, recep, courtyard garden. £1.5m; Knight Frank
Lincolnshire: James Street, Lincoln
This end- of-terrace Grade II property is located in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, and enjoys views of this gothic marvel from the garden as well as the house itself. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, summer house, garage. £795, 000; Mount & Minster
Herefordshire: Church Street, Hereford
Fine Grade II house with 14th century origins and a rich history that includes a connection to Edward Elgar. The property adjoins Hereford Cathedral and is on the market for the first time in more than 30 years. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 5 receps, walled garden, parking. £1.5m; Morgan Aps
Wiltshire: The Friary, Salisbury
This splendid Grade II house, just east of the cathedral, was built in 1594. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.375m; Savills
-
