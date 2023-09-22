Properties of the week: riverside retreats
Featuring an enchanting mill house in Hampshire and a converted boathouse in Cornwall
- Hampshire: Old Mill Lane, Sheet, Petersfield
- Yorkshire: Fossbridge House, York
- London: Strand on the Green, Chiswick
- Wiltshire: St Mary Street, Chippenham
- Devon: Riverside Road, Dittisham
- Cornwall: Cargreen, Saltash
- Ceredigion: Garreg, Glandyfi, Machynlleth
- Cumbria: Riverside House, Caldbeck, Wigton
- Devon: Litchdon Street, Barnstaple
Hampshire: Old Mill Lane, Sheet, Petersfield
An enchanting mill house built in 1742 on the banks of the River Rother. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, parking. £1.5m; Winkworth (01730-267274)
Yorkshire: Fossbridge House, York
Second-floor flat in an impressive Victorian building located on the River Foss. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, living/dining room, sun room, terrace, parking. £525,000; Savills (01904-617818)
London: Strand on the Green, Chiswick
Offering glorious views of the River Thames, this Grade II former fisherman’s cottage, built c.1770, sits next to the Bulls Head pub. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, courtyard garden. £895,000; River Homes (020-7407 6000)
Wiltshire: St Mary Street, Chippenham
This Grade II cottage sits on the banks of the River Avon, close to Chippenham town centre. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, utility, home office, garden, parking. £925,000; Savills (01225-474500)
Devon: Riverside Road, Dittisham
A versatile property nestled on the banks of the River Dart. Main suite, 2 further suites, shower, study/bed 4, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, conservatory, workshop, garden, garage. OIEO £1.5m; Stags (01803-835336)
Cornwall: Cargreen, Saltash
A converted boathouse situated directly on the banks of the River Tamar. The property boasts direct access to the river and a slipway. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, sun room, garden, parking. £750,000; Knight Frank (01392-848856)
Ceredigion: Garreg, Glandyfi, Machynlleth
Set in more than 17 acres on the River Dyfi, this traditional stone and slate cottage includes 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, self-contained 2-bed flat, outbuildings, fishing rights, parking. OIEO £900,000; Fisher German (01244-409660)
Cumbria: Riverside House, Caldbeck, Wigton
A topfloor flat in the Lake District National Park, with views over Gill Beck. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, conservatory, garden, parking. £295,000; H&H Land & Estates (01228-810799)
Devon: Litchdon Street, Barnstaple
This new development of terraced houses overlooks the River Taw. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, shower, study/bed 4, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. £685,000; Stags (01271-322833)
