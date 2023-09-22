Properties of the week: riverside retreats

Featuring an enchanting mill house in Hampshire and a converted boathouse in Cornwall

Jump to category:
By The Week Staff
published

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Hampshire: Old Mill Lane, Sheet, Petersfield

Old Mill Lane, Sheet, Petersfield, Hampshire

(Image credit: Winkworth)

An enchanting mill house built in 1742 on the banks of the River Rother. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, parking. £1.5m; Winkworth (01730-267274)

Yorkshire: Fossbridge House, York

Fossbridge House, York, Yorkshire

(Image credit: Savills)

Second-floor flat in an impressive Victorian building located on the River Foss. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, living/dining room, sun room, terrace, parking. £525,000; Savills (01904-617818)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

London: Strand on the Green, Chiswick

Strand on the Green, Chiswick, London

(Image credit: River Homes)

Offering glorious views of the River Thames, this Grade II former fisherman’s cottage, built c.1770, sits next to the Bulls Head pub. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, courtyard garden. £895,000; River Homes (020-7407 6000)

Wiltshire: St Mary Street, Chippenham

St Mary Street, Chippenham, Wiltshire

(Image credit: Savills)

This Grade II cottage sits on the banks of the River Avon, close to Chippenham town centre. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, utility, home office, garden, parking. £925,000; Savills (01225-474500)

Devon: Riverside Road, Dittisham

Riverside Road, Dittisham, Devon

(Image credit: Stags)

A versatile property nestled on the banks of the River Dart. Main suite, 2 further suites, shower, study/bed 4, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, conservatory, workshop, garden, garage. OIEO £1.5m; Stags (01803-835336)

Cornwall: Cargreen, Saltash

Cargreen, Saltash, Cornwall

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A converted boathouse situated directly on the banks of the River Tamar. The property boasts direct access to the river and a slipway. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, sun room, garden, parking. £750,000; Knight Frank (01392-848856)

Ceredigion: Garreg, Glandyfi, Machynlleth

Garreg, Glandyfi, Machynlleth, Ceredigion

(Image credit: Fisher German )

Set in more than 17 acres on the River Dyfi, this traditional stone and slate cottage includes 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, self-contained 2-bed flat, outbuildings, fishing rights, parking. OIEO £900,000; Fisher German (01244-409660)

Cumbria: Riverside House, Caldbeck, Wigton

Riverside House, Caldbeck, Wigton, Cumbria

(Image credit: H&H Land & Estates)

A topfloor flat in the Lake District National Park, with views over Gill Beck. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, conservatory, garden, parking. £295,000; H&H Land & Estates (01228-810799)

Devon: Litchdon Street, Barnstaple

Litchdon Street, Barnstaple, Devon

(Image credit: Stags)

This new development of terraced houses overlooks the River Taw. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, shower, study/bed 4, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden, parking. £685,000; Stags (01271-322833)

Explore More
From The Magazine Properties

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸