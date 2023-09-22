Properties of the week: riverside retreats

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hampshire: Old Mill Lane, Sheet, Petersfield

(Image credit: Winkworth)

An enchanting mill house built in 1742 on the banks of the River Rother. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden, parking. £1.5m; Winkworth (01730-267274)

Yorkshire: Fossbridge House, York

(Image credit: Savills)

Second-floor flat in an impressive Victorian building located on the River Foss. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, living/dining room, sun room, terrace, parking. £525,000; Savills (01904-617818)

London: Strand on the Green, Chiswick

(Image credit: River Homes)

Offering glorious views of the River Thames, this Grade II former fisherman’s cottage, built c.1770, sits next to the Bulls Head pub. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, courtyard garden. £895,000; River Homes (020-7407 6000)

Wiltshire: St Mary Street, Chippenham

(Image credit: Savills)

This Grade II cottage sits on the banks of the River Avon, close to Chippenham town centre. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, utility, home office, garden, parking. £925,000; Savills (01225-474500)

Devon: Riverside Road, Dittisham

(Image credit: Stags)

A versatile property nestled on the banks of the River Dart. Main suite, 2 further suites, shower, study/bed 4, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, conservatory, workshop, garden, garage. OIEO £1.5m; Stags (01803-835336)

Cornwall: Cargreen, Saltash

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A converted boathouse situated directly on the banks of the River Tamar. The property boasts direct access to the river and a slipway. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, sun room, garden, parking. £750,000; Knight Frank (01392-848856)

Ceredigion: Garreg, Glandyfi, Machynlleth

(Image credit: Fisher German )

Set in more than 17 acres on the River Dyfi, this traditional stone and slate cottage includes 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, self-contained 2-bed flat, outbuildings, fishing rights, parking. OIEO £900,000; Fisher German (01244-409660)

Cumbria: Riverside House, Caldbeck, Wigton

(Image credit: H&H Land & Estates)

A topfloor flat in the Lake District National Park, with views over Gill Beck. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, conservatory, garden, parking. £295,000; H&H Land & Estates (01228-810799)

Devon: Litchdon Street, Barnstaple

(Image credit: Stags)