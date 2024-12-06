Properties of the week: scenic Scottish dwellings

Edinburgh: Peffermill House

(Image credit: Rettie)

A fine 17th century tower house, built in 1636, and situated in 3.5 acres of secluded mature gardens close to the city centre. The property has a rich history: Dr Johnson and Boswell are thought to have visited Peffermill, and Sir Walter Scott is believed to have used the house in one of his "Waverley Novels, The Heart of Midlothian", calling it Dumbiedykes. 7 beds, 3 baths, 3 showers, 2 kitchen/ dining rooms, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.375m; Rettie

Highlands: Eilean Tigh, Stoer

(Image credit: Bell Ingram)

A handsome house with far-reaching views over Loch Neil Bhain. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £350,000; Bell Ingram

Isle of Barra: Isle of Barra Beach Hotel, Tangasdale Beach

(Image credit: The Modern House)

An award-winning hotel in a spectacular setting on the Atlantic coast. 39 guest rooms, 3 self-contained manager's flats. OIEO £1.4m; The Modern House

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Stirlingshire: Altskeith, Kinlochard

(Image credit: Savills)

A traditional country house, built in 1898, in a spectacular lochside setting on the edge of Loch Ard in the heart of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. 10 beds, 9 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 1-bed bothy, boathouse, jetty, beach, garden, parking. OIEO £2.5m; Savills

Aberdeenshire: Thornyhill, Fettercairn

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A stone-built country house dating to the 1850s. The property is surrounded by mature gardens of approx. 7 acres. 5 beds, 1 bath, 2 showers, kitchen/ dining room, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £725,000; Galbraith

Perthshire: Newton Castle, Blairgowrie

(Image credit: Savills)

An imposing listed mid-16th century castle set in about 11 acres of enclosed grounds (a further 25 acres are leased). 7 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1.25m; Savills

Fife: Candleford House, Auchtertool

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Distinguished gothic revival house built by James Gillespie Graham in 1812. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden of approx 4 acres, outbuildings, garage. OIEO £950,000; Strutt & Parker