Properties of the week: scenic Scottish dwellings
Featuring homes in Edinburgh, Fife and Aberdeenshire
Edinburgh: Peffermill House
A fine 17th century tower house, built in 1636, and situated in 3.5 acres of secluded mature gardens close to the city centre. The property has a rich history: Dr Johnson and Boswell are thought to have visited Peffermill, and Sir Walter Scott is believed to have used the house in one of his "Waverley Novels, The Heart of Midlothian", calling it Dumbiedykes. 7 beds, 3 baths, 3 showers, 2 kitchen/ dining rooms, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.375m; Rettie
Highlands: Eilean Tigh, Stoer
A handsome house with far-reaching views over Loch Neil Bhain. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £350,000; Bell Ingram
Isle of Barra: Isle of Barra Beach Hotel, Tangasdale Beach
An award-winning hotel in a spectacular setting on the Atlantic coast. 39 guest rooms, 3 self-contained manager's flats. OIEO £1.4m; The Modern House
Stirlingshire: Altskeith, Kinlochard
A traditional country house, built in 1898, in a spectacular lochside setting on the edge of Loch Ard in the heart of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. 10 beds, 9 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 1-bed bothy, boathouse, jetty, beach, garden, parking. OIEO £2.5m; Savills
Aberdeenshire: Thornyhill, Fettercairn
A stone-built country house dating to the 1850s. The property is surrounded by mature gardens of approx. 7 acres. 5 beds, 1 bath, 2 showers, kitchen/ dining room, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £725,000; Galbraith
Perthshire: Newton Castle, Blairgowrie
An imposing listed mid-16th century castle set in about 11 acres of enclosed grounds (a further 25 acres are leased). 7 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1.25m; Savills
Fife: Candleford House, Auchtertool
Distinguished gothic revival house built by James Gillespie Graham in 1812. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden of approx 4 acres, outbuildings, garage. OIEO £950,000; Strutt & Parker
-
