6 show-stopping homes with striking interiors

Ashland, Oregon

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Shining Hand Ranch blends Spanish Revival and Byzantine architecture with ornately fashioned natural materials and forms. The Gaudiesque two-bedroom house features mahogany doors with Native American-inspired carvings; an entry with sinuous copper trees, water-like wood floors, and a staircase with sculpted hawks; and a sunken living room with a dragon-mosaic kiva fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 708-acre property, 20 minutes from downtown, has terraces, gardens, a cabin, a creek, oaks, flowering meadows, and mountain views. $5,895,000. Chris Martin, LandLeader, (541) 660-5111.

Chicago, Illinois

(Image credit: Positive Image Photography Inc.)

Liederbach and Graham created this 2010 rustic-industrial five-bedroom with reclaimed wood, exposed brick, black steel accents, curated fabrics, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The house has a great room with an open eat-in kitchen; primary suite with fireplace, arched window, and marble-clad bath with balcony; gym with sauna; and wine cellar.

(Image credit: Positive Image Photography Inc.)

The brick-walled, 45-foot-wide Lincoln Park lot includes a wraparound garden and a guesthouse over a three-car garage. $6,995,000. Emily Sachs Wong, Christie's International Real Estate/@properties, (312) 286-0800.

Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 1971 rustic-modern three-bedroom was inspired by a Japanese hunting lodge. The house features angular, cedar-clad interiors with vaulted ceilings and ridgeline skylights; a sunken living room with floor-to-ceiling metallic fireplace; an airy kitchen, lounge, and bar area connected by teal floor tiles and a reflective ceiling; and a primary suite with a sauna.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The quarter-acre lot in The Flats includes a six-sided pool flanked by natural rocks and mature trees. $5,995,000. Michael Libow, Compass, (310) 691-7889.

Kent, Connecticut

(Image credit: Michael Bowman)

The Falls, designed in 1981 by Charles Gwathmey, was recently updated by architect Michael Arad and interior designer Stephen Sills. The four-bedroom house with green roof and bedroom-suite addition is anchored by a 25-foot-high drum-shaped living room with floor-to-ceiling curved windows facing a waterfall.

(Image credit: Michael Bowman)

The 41-acre wooded property includes a brook, stone terrace, tennis court, pool, spa, gardens, perennial paths, and park; Manhattan is 90 minutes away. $8,000,000. Kathryn Clair, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 948-5255.

Bridgehampton, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In this Long Island coastal home by KOSA, pale wood floors, a white kitchen, and walls of windows are designed to set off colorful decor. The five-bedroom house features an open kitchen-dining-living room, a bright den with a two-sided corner window, two main suites with sundecks, and a lower-level gym.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 0.75-acre lot is landscaped with hedges, lawns, decks, an outdoor kitchen in a wisteria-draped pergola, and a gunite lap pool with tanning shelf; the beach is a four-minute drive. $7,995,000. Christopher Covert, Modlin Group Hamptons, (917) 834-0635.

Dallas, Texas

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This loft apartment in the Downtown Historic District showcases its building's origins as a 1925 factory. The one-bedroom, two-bath condo features 16-foot black ceilings, polished concrete floors, pillars, exposed ducts and brick, a sunken living room, a sleek eat-in kitchen with quartz counters and a pantry, and a Juliet balcony.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The landmark building's amenities include a rooftop pool, hot tub, deck, and concierge; a farmers market is walking distance. $550,000. Linda Lunn, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, (214) 938-9510.