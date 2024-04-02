6 stylish homes on the top floor
Featuring a 1925 art deco high-rise in San Francisco and a factory-turned-home in Los Angeles
New York City
Capping the 1931 Parc Vendome building at the north end of Hell's Kitchen is a three-bedroom condo owned by Leonard Bernstein's family since 1996. The home has 10-foot ceilings, tall casement windows, a fireplace, built-ins, a farmhouse kitchen, dining and living rooms, a gallery, and a wraparound terrace.
Building amenities include a full-time door-person, a music room, billiards, and a landscaped garden with a fountain; Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center are within walking distance. $3,650,000. Alexandra Rhodie, Corcoran Chelsea/Flatiron, (646) 300-4694.
San Francisco
This penthouse in a 1925 art deco high-rise on Nob Hill has views of San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz, and the Golden Gate Bridge. The renovated two-story, three-bedroom unit features a double-height living room with ornate barrel ceilings, a dining room with a gilded ceiling, an eat-in chef's kitchen, and a roof terrace.
The building has parking and door staff, Huntington Park is a short walk, and Chinatown is also nearby. $7,995,000. Mary Lou Castellanos, Sotheby's International Realty-San Francisco Brokerage, (415) 901-1769.
Los Angeles
Set in a 1920 converted factory, this penthouse duplex offers a loft-like ambiance along with skyline views. The industrial-modern two-bedroom home has exposed ducts, trusses, and concrete walls; an open main floor with kitchen, dining, and living area, nook bedroom, and full bath; and a steel-and-wood staircase leading up to the second bedroom and bath.
The building has a rooftop pool, spa, gym, and outdoor kitchen; outside are the Arts District's galleries, shops, and restaurants. $1,150,000. Penelope Stipanovich, The Agency, (212) 518-6233.
Miami
Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the city and sky views from this three-level, three-bedroom condo at Ten Museum Park. The Naeem Khan-designed home features 22-foot ceilings, glass interior walls, a cantilevered staircase, a library, two kitchens, an infrared sauna, and a terrace with patio, pool, and dining nook.
The 2007 Arts and Entertainment District high-rise includes a fitness center, spa, and beach club and is walking distance to Museum Park and Pérez Art Museum Miami. $3,500,000. Melissa Jane Rubin, Compass, (305) 984-7706.
Chicago
This full-floor, five-bedroom penthouse sits atop the 2021 St. Regis Chicago in New Eastside. The apartment has 12-foot ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, walls of windows and a terrace with Chicago Harbor views, and a chef's kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and motorized cabinets.
Building amenities include outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, private wine storage and a tasting room, and a dog exercise area; several parks, the river, and Michigan Avenue are walking distance. $7,590,000. Carrie McCormick, @properties Christie's International Real Estate, (312) 961-4612.
Washington, D.C.
Capitol Hill's Lovejoy Lofts was converted in 2004 from a 1901 schoolhouse; this one-bedroom penthouse lies under its vaulted roof. The home features brick walls, cement floors, exposed beams and trusses, a kitchen with a breakfast bar island and dining nook, and a floating staircase to a loft-like bedroom lit by three skylights.
Ownership includes a parking space, and the building is walking distance from Lincoln Park, Lovejoy Park, the H Street Corridor, and the Eastern Market. $520,000. Mattia D'Affuso, TTR Sotheby's International Realty (240) 464-5626.
