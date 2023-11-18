A guide to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta is on Mexico's Pacific Coast, and is just as modern as it is traditional. With its beautiful beaches, historical neighborhoods with cobblestone streets and robust nightlife, the waterfront city is decidedly laid back. There's no rush to time spent here, unless you're trying to catch one of the gorgeous sunsets over the water.

What to see and do

The Boy on a Seahorse sculpture is one of several artworks found along the Malecón (Image credit: Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Strolling along the mile-long Malecón is a good introduction to Puerto Vallarta. The ocean views from this famed boardwalk are unparalleled, and there are plenty of boutiques, art galleries and restaurants offering authentic goods and dishes. Art is everywhere, from the murals painted on the sides of buildings to the expertly beaded handicrafts made by Indigenous Huichol artists living in the nearby Sierra Madre Mountains. Admiring the sculptures along the Malecón is a must.

The Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, or Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, is beautiful inside and out, topped with an ornate crown of angels. The cathedral is open to visitors, who are welcome to stay for daily services (you'll know it's time when you hear the church bells ring). Every year from Dec. 1 to 12, celebrants congregate for the Our Lady of Guadalupe Festival, gathering for processions to the church and the surrounding streets filled with vendors offering food, toys and souvenirs.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Snorkelers and swimmers should plan on visiting Los Arcos National Marine Park, where it's easy to spend all day exploring the caves, tunnels and coral reef. Puerto Vallarta has a tropical climate, and it's always beach season — hot spots include Playa del Oro, Los Tules and Boca de Tomates. The city is also at the foot of the Sierra Madre Mountains, a dramatic backdrop. Explore the greener side of Puerto Vallarta by checking out the Vallarta Botanical Garden. It's known for its beautiful orchid collection and is also a nature reserve.

Enjoy dinner and a show under the stars with Rhythms of the Night. It all starts with a cruise (with an open bar) that departs Banderas Bay at sunset, bound for Las Caletas beach. When you arrive, the beach is aglow with candles, and dinner is served buffet-style on open terraces and dining rooms. The night caps off with Alma, a high-energy show in the open-air amphitheater featuring acrobats, dancers and fire jugglers.

Where to eat

One favorite way to dine in Puerto Vallarta is right on the beach (Image credit: Greg Vaughn / VW Pics / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fresh seafood is always on the menu at Juan Tiburón. Diners rave about the ceviche, sashimi and coconut shrimp, as well as the friendly service. For a meal with a view, El Dorado is the place. It's right on the beach, with the waves providing your dinner's soundtrack. Tacos and tostadas are the right choice at Maria Baja. The most popular menu items are the delicious fresh fish tacos, tuna mango tostadas and shrimp ceviche.

Where to stay

Beachfront hotels make relaxing easy (Image credit: Eye Ubiquitous / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Puerto Vallarta has a wide range of options when it comes to accommodations, from budget lodging to five-star living. Many are all-inclusive, like the affordable Villa Del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa on the shores of Banderas Bay. Great for families, there are several restaurants on the property, including El Patron for Mexican cuisine, the Japanese spot Yashinoki and La Trattoria, featuring Italian dishes.

The luxe adults-only Casa Velas has an on-site golf course, an organic garden where its restaurants grow their herbs, and resident peacocks that roam the grounds. There are different levels of suites, with the Grand Class Plus including a private immersion pool in the garden.

Traveling with lots of friends or family? The Hotel Playa Fiesta is a charming boutique hotel that specializes in catering to large groups. There are standard rooms for solo guests or couples all the way up to the three-bedroom penthouse suite, with a full kitchen, living and dining rooms, two bathrooms and a wraparound terrace with sweeping views of the pool and Banderas Bay.