The daily gossip: Emma Roberts accused of transphobia on 'American Horror Story' set, Joe Jonas' exes Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner grab dinner, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Angelica Ross accuses Emma Roberts of transphobia on 'American Horror Story' set

Gather around the campfire for a Hollywood horror story. On Instagram Live, Angelica Ross accused Emma Roberts of transphobia on the set of "American Horror Story: 1984." The "Pose" star, a trans woman, claimed that when someone referred to her and Roberts as "ladies," Roberts looked at her and said, "Don't you mean lady?" Roberts then covered her mouth, Ross alleged. The actress continued by alleging someone else "spoke up about" Roberts' behavior and faced repercussions for doing so. "I didn't speak to that bitch the entire time after that, so we had scenes together and I never spoke to her," Ross said, accusing her co-star of "playing mind games with everybody on the set." Earlier this week, Ross also alleged "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy told her he would be making a season starring Black women, only to subsequently ghost her. On Wednesday afternoon, Ross thanked Roberts "for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally." Discussing Film

2. Joe Jonas' exes Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner grab dinner

She's thick as thieves with his ex-wife. Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner, both of whom dated Joe Jonas, were spotted grabbing dinner in New York City on Tuesday night, according to photos and a video published by Page Six. The two locked arms as they headed into Via Carota in the West Village together. This comes two weeks after Turner and Jonas confirmed they're getting divorced after four years of marriage. They have two children. Swift, meanwhile, dated Jonas for a few months in 2008, and she is alleged to have written several songs about him. Jonas is believed to be the subject of "Mr. Perfectly Fine," and fans also think "Better Than Revenge" is about Camilla Belle allegedly "stealing" Jonas from Swift. Turner has long been known as a Swiftie, and when "Mr. Perfectly Fine" dropped, the "Game of Thrones" star declared it's "not NOT a bop." Page Six

3. Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips files for divorce

Danny Masterson has been sentenced to the big house and the doghouse. Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from the disgraced "That '70s Show" star after he was found guilty of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time," her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, told TMZ. "Her priority remains with her daughter." She cited "irreconcilable differences" and is seeking spousal support, as well as legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, TMZ reports. Phillips and Masterson have been married since 2011. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life," Phillips' attorney said. "Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." A source previously insisted to People in June that "no matter what happens," Phillips "supports him" and "has no plans to leave him." TMZ

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. Lana Del Rey reveals the deal with those Waffle House photos

Lana Del Rey hasn't made a career change after all. The singer went viral in July after she was spotted seemingly working at a Waffle House, wearing a uniform with a name tag and everything. Months later, a Hollywood Reporter profile has finally offered an explanation. According to the article, Del Rey was paying a visit to Florence, Alabama and patronizing the Waffle House with her brother and sister for multiple days when "the servers asked, 'Do you guys want shirts?'" Del Rey's response? "Hell yeah! We were thrilled." So that's why she was dressed like that, but to be clear, Del Rey did not actually get a gig at the Waffle House. She did, however, bring a regular customer a Coke. But the singer recalled waking up to "like, 10,000 texts the next morning" as the photos revealing her alleged new job spread online — and she only wishes "my album had gone as viral." The Hollywood Reporter

5. Lily Gladstone shakes up Oscar race by opting to run as a lead actress