The daily gossip: Jamie Lynn Spears donating 'Dancing with the Stars' salary to striking workers, Olivia Rodrigo denies 'beef' with Taylor Swift, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Jamie Lynn Spears donating 'Dancing with the Stars' salary to striking actors and writers

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to dance the night away for a good cause. The "Zoey 101" actor and sister of Britney Spears has joined the new season of "Dancing with the Stars." But on "Good Morning America," Spears revealed she will donate her salary to Hollywood actors and writers who are currently on strike. "I've had this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community can not work, so I figured I'll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA, and just give back to them in a time when they can't even give to themselves," she said. Spears is joining a cast that includes Ariana Madix from "Vanderpump Rules" and Charity Lawson from "The Bachelorette." On "GMA," she admitted she didn't realize "what a commitment" the show was, but "even if I embarrass myself, I'm doing it for a good reason." Are you ready ? Good Morning America , ABC .

2. Olivia Rodrigo denies having 'beef' with Taylor Swift

There's no grudge here. Olivia Rodrigo denied being in a feud with Taylor Swift in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "I don't have beef with anyone," the "Guts" singer said. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say." Rumors of a feud mainly stem from the fact that Rodrigo gave Swift a writing credit on her song "Deja Vu" after its release amid accusations of plagiarism. So fans have theorized this led to a falling out, even suggesting Rodrigo has written songs like "Vampire" and "The Grudge" about Swift. But while not overtly denying this, Rodrigo told Rolling Stone, "There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories." Rolling Stone .

3. Ariana Grande has had 'a ton' of lip filler and Botox

Ariana Grande is revealing her "beauty secrets." In a video for Vogue laying out her skin care routine, the singer provided "full transparency" by acknowledging she has "had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox." According to Grande, though, she stopped in 2018 because she felt it was "too much," and she decided, "I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing." The "Wicked" star got emotional as she reflected that "for a long time," beauty for her was "about hiding," but "now, I feel like maybe it's not." That being said, Grande isn't ruling out getting more work done in the future. "Might I get a facelift in 10 years?" she said. "Might, yeah." Vogue

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Bebe Rexha is feeling "anxious AF." The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer shared on TikTok that she's considering skipping tonight's MTV Video Music Awards to avoid comments about her appearance. "I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and people talking about my weight because I'm not really loving myself right now," she shared. "I'm not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am." Rexha's song "I'm Good (Blue)" is nominated for Best Collaboration at Tuesday's VMAs. But she told fans she doesn't "know if I'm going to go" to the ceremony, even though she has a "cute" outfit picked out. "I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me," she said, asking followers if they have any "motivational tips or tricks." The singer previously confirmed she and her boyfriend broke up after he allegedly commented that she has gained weight. TikTok

5. Ethan Hawke took a bus to his film festival premiere