The daily gossip: Jamie Lynn Spears donating 'Dancing with the Stars' salary to striking workers, Olivia Rodrigo denies 'beef' with Taylor Swift, and more
Today's top entertainment and celebrity news
- 1. Jamie Lynn Spears donating 'Dancing with the Stars' salary to striking actors and writers
- 2. Olivia Rodrigo denies having 'beef' with Taylor Swift
- 3. Ariana Grande has had 'a ton' of lip filler and Botox
- 4. Bebe Rexha might skip the VMAs to avoid comments about her weight
- 5. Ethan Hawke took a bus to his film festival premiere
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
1. Jamie Lynn Spears donating 'Dancing with the Stars' salary to striking actors and writers
Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to dance the night away for a good cause. The "Zoey 101" actor and sister of Britney Spears has joined the new season of "Dancing with the Stars." But on "Good Morning America," Spears revealed she will donate her salary to Hollywood actors and writers who are currently on strike. "I've had this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community can not work, so I figured I'll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA, and just give back to them in a time when they can't even give to themselves," she said. Spears is joining a cast that includes Ariana Madix from "Vanderpump Rules" and Charity Lawson from "The Bachelorette." On "GMA," she admitted she didn't realize "what a commitment" the show was, but "even if I embarrass myself, I'm doing it for a good reason." Are you ready? Good Morning America, ABC.
2. Olivia Rodrigo denies having 'beef' with Taylor Swift
There's no grudge here. Olivia Rodrigo denied being in a feud with Taylor Swift in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "I don't have beef with anyone," the "Guts" singer said. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say." Rumors of a feud mainly stem from the fact that Rodrigo gave Swift a writing credit on her song "Deja Vu" after its release amid accusations of plagiarism. So fans have theorized this led to a falling out, even suggesting Rodrigo has written songs like "Vampire" and "The Grudge" about Swift. But while not overtly denying this, Rodrigo told Rolling Stone, "There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories." Rolling Stone.
3. Ariana Grande has had 'a ton' of lip filler and Botox
Ariana Grande is revealing her "beauty secrets." In a video for Vogue laying out her skin care routine, the singer provided "full transparency" by acknowledging she has "had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox." According to Grande, though, she stopped in 2018 because she felt it was "too much," and she decided, "I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing." The "Wicked" star got emotional as she reflected that "for a long time," beauty for her was "about hiding," but "now, I feel like maybe it's not." That being said, Grande isn't ruling out getting more work done in the future. "Might I get a facelift in 10 years?" she said. "Might, yeah." Vogue
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
4. Bebe Rexha might skip the VMAs to avoid comments about her weight
Bebe Rexha is feeling "anxious AF." The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer shared on TikTok that she's considering skipping tonight's MTV Video Music Awards to avoid comments about her appearance. "I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and people talking about my weight because I'm not really loving myself right now," she shared. "I'm not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually am." Rexha's song "I'm Good (Blue)" is nominated for Best Collaboration at Tuesday's VMAs. But she told fans she doesn't "know if I'm going to go" to the ceremony, even though she has a "cute" outfit picked out. "I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me," she said, asking followers if they have any "motivational tips or tricks." The singer previously confirmed she and her boyfriend broke up after he allegedly commented that she has gained weight. TikTok
5. Ethan Hawke took a bus to his film festival premiere
Unlike the bird he shares his last name with, Ethan Hawke failed to take flight. The actor told People he took a Greyhound bus to the premiere of his movie "Wildcat" at the Toronto International Film Festival after three flights were canceled. "I was like, I'm not gonna miss this because of some airport," he said. "So, I went to Port Authority and hopped the bus." Hawke, who directed his daughter Maya in the film, traveled with his wife and producing partner. But it sounds like the presence of a major celebrity on the bus didn’t cause much of a commotion. "Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus," Hawke observed, adding, "I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it." It wasn’t until customs that anyone even noticed who he was, the actor said. But luckily, he managed to get there before sunrise. People
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Brendan is a staff writer at The Week. A graduate of Hofstra University with a degree in journalism, he also writes about horror films for Bloody Disgusting and has previously contributed to The Cheat Sheet, Heavy, WhatCulture, and more. He lives in New York City surrounded by Star Wars posters.
-
Russian pilot 'tried to shoot down RAF plane'
Speed Read 'Ambiguous' communications triggered the potentially deadly incident in 2022, defence sources say
By Julia O'Driscoll Published
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A 'groundbreaking' and distinctively Scottish response to Bram Stoker's novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Róisín Murphy: Irish singer in puberty blockers row
Moloko star voiced concern over the use of medication by transgender children
By Richard Windsor Published