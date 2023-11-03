The daily gossip: Lisa Marie Presley slammed Elvis' depiction in 'Priscilla' before her death, Matthew Perry Foundation launched to help people struggling with addiction, and more

1. Lisa Marie Presley slammed Elvis' depiction in 'Priscilla' before her death

Before she died, Lisa Marie Presley read a script for director Sofia Coppola's new biopic about her famous parents, and she wasn't a fan. That's according to emails obtained by Variety, in which Presley expressed shock to Coppola over the way the movie about Priscilla Presley, "Priscilla," would depict Elvis Presley. "My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative," she reportedly wrote four months before her death. "As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character. I don't read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?" Presley also warned she would be forced to "openly say how I feel about the film." Coppola reportedly responded by telling Presley she hoped the final movie would make her "feel differently," as she was "taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity." Variety

2. Matthew Perry Foundation launched to help people struggling with addiction

Matthew Perry hoped he wouldn't only be remembered for "Friends," and he's getting his wish. A foundation has been established in the late actor's honor to help those struggling with substance abuse issues. "The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," the organization's website said. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible." Perry was open about his own struggle with addiction during his life, and according to TMZ , he was in the early stages of launching a foundation in the months before his death. The foundation's website highlighted a quote from Perry, who said, "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that." The Matthew Perry Foundation

3. 'Echo' will be Marvel Studios' first TV-MA show

It's time to bring some new blood to the Marvel universe — with an emphasis on blood. Marvel has dropped the first trailer for the "Hawkeye" spinoff series "Echo," which was revealed to be the first Marvel Studios show with a TV-MA rating. It certainly looks like it, as the footage features plenty of bloody violence, including a scene of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) mercilessly beating up a man until his white suit is covered in red. Alaqua Cox stars in the show as Maya Lopez, who was introduced in "Hawkeye," and Charlie Cox will also appear as Daredevil. The trailer should assuage fears that the MCU's "Daredevil" revival might be sanitized compared to the Netflix version, and Marvel reminded fans to "set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream" the show. "Echo" premieres all of its episodes in January, four months before "Deadpool 3" will become the MCU's first R-rated film. The only way to defeat Kang may be with the power of four-letter words. Marvel

4. Pauly Shore proposes to Drew Barrymore on her show

My next guest needs no introduction, but he does need to pop a question. Pauly Shore appeared to surprise Drew Barrymore by proposing to her on her daytime talk show. As Shore and Barrymore were discussing his mother, comedy club owner Mitzi Shore, he admitted she was "not happy" when Barrymore married Tom Green in 2001. "She said to me, 'Pauly, Drew should marry you,'" Shore recalled. He continued by revealing "that's why I came here tonight" and getting down on one knee to present a ring. "Are you proposing, Pauly?" a shocked Barrymore asked, to which he responded, "Might as well, right? I mean, it makes sense." Minutes before the stunt, Shore admitted it's "very, very difficult for me to have a girlfriend." The audience ate it up, but Barrymore declared viewers would have to "come back tomorrow" to find out her answer. The two are presumably not actually going to get married, but perhaps they'll at least go on 50 first dates. The Drew Barrymore Show

5. Mariah Carey kind of agrees it's a little early to start the Christmas season