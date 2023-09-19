The daily gossip: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal first photos of son Riot Rose, Vanna White is staying put on 'Wheel of Fortune,' and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal first photos of son Riot Rose

The stars, they're not just like us ... in the sense that people are actually interested in seeing their baby photos. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have revealed the first pictures of their newborn son Riot Rose, who — spoiler alert — looks very much like a baby. The photos were published Tuesday by People, with one showing Rihanna and A$AP Rocky playing with the cute little guy on a blanket. Another showed the family of four together, with Rihanna holding Riot and A$AP Rocky carrying their other son, RZA, whom they welcomed in 2022. Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this year, and they welcomed the boy in August. By naming him Riot, they have ensured that every member of the family has a name beginning with R, as A$AP Rocky's real first name is Rakim, while Rihanna's is Robyn. R-n't they all adorable? People

2. Vanna White is staying put on 'Wheel of Fortune'

The "Wheel" will keep turning for Vanna White. White has extended her contract on "Wheel of Fortune" two years, taking her through the 2025-26 season. She'll be remaining on the game show after Ryan Seacrest takes over as host, as Pat Sajak is set to retire next year. In June, Puck reported that White was negotiating to stay on "Wheel" after her deal ended with the 2023-24 season but was seeking a raise, as she reportedly had not had one in 18 years. The Puck report also said White makes about $3 million a year, roughly five times less than Sajak. But while the exact figures haven't been revealed, Puck's Matthew Belloni reported White’s new deal comes with a "big raise." She'll be treating herself to a vowel spending spree. Variety

3. Chris Evans says Quentin Tarantino is right that Marvel actors aren't movie stars

Is Chris Evans a movie star? Chris Evans isn't so sure. In a new GQ profile, the "Captain America" actor said he agrees with director Quentin Tarantino's controversial take that no one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a movie star. "You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters, but they're not movie stars," Tarantino previously said . "Captain America is the star. Thor is the star." Surprisingly, Evans thinks he's right on. "I was like, you know, he’s right,” the actor said. "The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it." But that’s easy for Evans to say as a guy who also told GQ he prefers playing supporting characters and “would run away from the leading man role every time if I could." "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu previously took issue with Tarantino's comments, but it seems Evans feels it isn't worth bringing the knives out. GQ

4. Leslie Jones looks back on racist abuse she received over ‘Ghostbusters’

Leslie Jones is reflecting back on the horrific racist abuse she received for daring to star in an all-female reboot of "Ghostbusters." In an excerpt of her memoir published by Rolling Stone, the comedian wrote about the "intense online abuse" the 2016 film sparked, saying it was "no surprise" she received the most hate. "Of all the women in [director] Paul [Feig]’s remake of the movie, I was the one who got taken through the ringer," she said. "I wonder why … Oh, right, because I was a Black girl." Though Jones was paid "way less" than Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, she said all the film "made" for her was "heartache and one big a-- controversy." She also expressed frustration that "a lot" of scenes they shot were cut. "One of the worst things about that movie is that it should have been a great film," Jones wrote. "That crew deserved for y’all to see the movie we actually made." Rolling Stone

5. Mark Wahlberg won't be 'acting that much longer at the pace I am now'

Is Marky Mark ready to put his acting career in park? In an interview with Cigar Aficionado (via The Hollywood Reporter), Mark Wahlberg suggested he’s thinking about retiring from acting, or at least reducing his output considerably. “I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now,” he said. “That’s for sure.” For reference, Wahlberg appeared in seven films between 2020 and 2022, including “Uncharted” and “Father Stu” last year. “Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever,” said the actor, who has four children with his wife, Rhea Durham. But he may not be keeping this pace up for long, and with that, a fearful nation shudders at the thought of potentially never getting to see “Daddy’s Home 3.” The Hollywood Reporter