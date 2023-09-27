The daily gossip: Travis Kelce chats about Taylor Swift's Chiefs game visit, Hollywood writers thrilled with details of new contract as strike ends, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Travis Kelce chats about Taylor Swift’s Chiefs game visit

Travis Kelce is ready to dish. On his "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed Sunday's big game that sparked a media frenzy after his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, attended. "My personal life" is "not so personal" lately, Kelce quipped while admitting he "did this to" himself. He praised Swift as "ballsy" for coming to the game and said friends and family who watched with her had "nothing but great things" to say. "She looked amazing," he said. "Everybody was talking about her in great light." Kelce added that he and Swift "slid off in the getaway car," but he didn't confirm whether they're dating. "I want to respect both of our lives," he said. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week. … I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend." Kelce and his brother proceeded to answer questions from Swifties about how football works, including, "What's a field goal?" New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

2. Hollywood writers thrilled with details of new contract as strike ends

Here's the deal. The Writers Guild of America has officially lifted the Hollywood writers strike and revealed details of the agreement union leaders struck with the major studios. It's filled with huge wins for the writers, including increases in minimum pay and regulations ensuring artificial intelligence "can't write or rewrite literary material," per the WGA's summary. Though streamers have been notoriously reluctant to share viewership data, the companies also agreed to provide the guild with "the total number of hours" their original content has been streamed, which can be shared with members, subject to a confidentiality agreement. The deal still has to be ratified, but that seems guaranteed based on the reactions on social media. "This deal is incredible in so many ways," said "Avatar: The Last Airbender" showrunner Albert Kim, while writer Drew Z. Greenberg said he has "never seen a deal this fair to our union," and writer Amy Berg called it "exceptional." Nothing like a feel-good Hollywood ending. WGA

3. 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Dan Harmon breaks silence on Justin Roiland allegations

Dan Harmon is "heartbroken" about those allegations against his former collaborator. Harmon has spoken out for the first time about the domestic violence and sexual misconduct claims against Roiland, with whom he co-created "Rick and Morty," in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. After reading a recent NBC report on Roiland's alleged sexual harassment and assault, Harmon, who himself admitted to sexual harassment in 2018, decided he couldn't stay silent. "I'm frustrated, ashamed and heartbroken that a lot of hard work, joy and passion can be leveraged to exploit and harm strangers," he said. Roiland has denied the allegations. Harmon also opened up about his falling out with Roiland, revealing he was left in tears the last time they spoke in 2019. "He said things that he'd never said before about being unhappy," Harmon revealed, recalling a conversation that "became unprecedentedly confrontational." He added that he didn't want to get into further details because "from there, a friendship goes away, and I still don't fully understand why." The Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

4. Cher allegedly hired four men to 'kidnap' her son

Do you believe this? Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail allege Cher hired four men to "kidnap" her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a hotel room, where he was trying to reconcile with his estranged wife on their wedding anniversary last year. The claims were made as part of Allman's divorce from Marieangela King. "On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," King reportedly wrote in a December declaration to the court. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother." She continued that she was "unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," though the Daily Mail reports he is in rehab in California. Cher is said to have been concerned about the health of her son, who has struggled with heroin addiction, and King said that she understands "his family’s efforts to make sure he is well." The Daily Mail , Entertainment Tonight

5. Britney Spears tells fans to 'lighten up' about her dancing with knives