A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Chichester Festival Theatre: a ‘punchy, techno delight’

Justin Audibert and Hannah Joss put an ‘ingenious spin’ on Shakespeare’s comedy

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A Midsummer Night&#039;s Dream at Chichester Festival Theatre
Expect neon lights and ‘post-psychedelic imagery’
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

Chichester Festival Theatre has put an “ingenious spin” on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by transporting the action to John Major’s Britain, said Fiona Mountford in The Telegraph.

It’s the summer of 1994 and the “frolics in the Athenian forest” have been transformed into an illegal rave on the South Downs. As the Conservative government of the time “struggles to reassert the supremacy of law and order” by introducing legislation to criminalise raves, the countryside is turned into a “place of freedom and self-expression away from the constraints of city life”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

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