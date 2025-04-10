Manhunt: a 'shattering' study of the life and death of Raoul Moat

Robert Icke's new production is a 'visceral' exploration of male violence

Samuel Edward-Cook as Raoul Moat in Manhunt.
Samuel Edward-Cook is 'mesmerising' as Raoul Moat
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
By
published

Fresh from his haul of Critics' Circle and Olivier Awards for his modern-day reimagining of "Oedipus", Robert Icke has turned his hand to the "sobering" story of Raoul Moat, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph.

Over an absorbing 90 minutes, the writer-director reflects on the events that led to the UK's biggest manhunt, when Moat went on the run in 2010 following a "violent rampage" during which he shot his ex-girlfriend, murdered her new partner and blinded a police officer. The Newcastle bouncer hid out for a week in north-east England with a sawn-off shotgun before finally ending his life.

