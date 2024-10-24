Oedipus: Mark Strong and Lesley Manville star in 'devastating' production

Robert Icke's modern adaptation of the Sophoclean tragedy is 'riveting' from start to finish

Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in Robert Icke’s production of Oedipus.
The show features 'tremendous' performances from Mark Strong as Oedipus and Lesley Manville as his wife Jocasta
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
By
published

Surely the most powerful production the UK will see this year, Robert Icke's adaptation of "Oedipus" turns Sophocles' 5th century BC drama into an electrifying "play for today", said Susannah Clapp in The Observer. I already knew how this most shocking of tragedies would end, yet I "found myself not only wishing but almost believing that things might turn out differently".

Featuring "tremendous" performances from Mark Strong as Oedipus and Lesley Manville as his wife Jocasta, the evening is "as gripping as a thriller, yet weighted with the terrible sense of what might have been", said Sarah Crompton on What's on Stage. It's a "devastating" production, which brilliantly restates the "power of Greek tragedy to lay bare all the grief of the human soul".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like