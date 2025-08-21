Mary, Queen of Scots: 'fizzing' ballet is a hit

Scottish Ballet has "scored a hit" with its new "Mary, Queen of Scots", which premiered this week at the Edinburgh International Festival, said Donald Hutera in The Times. Choreographer Sophie Laplane and director James Bonas have created an "audaciously bold, assured and sometimes downright wacky" take on Scotland's doomed monarch – filtering Mary's story through the imagined memories of her cousin, rival and nemesis, Queen Elizabeth I.

The storytelling is "episodic yet fleet", and the production is stylish and handsome – with both a "quirky sense of humour" and "emotional gravitas". A warning: the dense first act might challenge anyone who's not clear on the history. But the pay-off comes in the second act, as this "fizzing" ballet expands and deepens into "that rare thing: a work I felt I would gladly revisit even as I was watching it".

