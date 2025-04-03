North by Northwest: a 'delightfully playful' adaptation

Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 classic "North by Northwest" "really ought to be unstageable", said Patrick Marmion in the Daily Mail. The film is about a slick Manhattan ad man who's mistaken for a spy, and pursued across America in a chase that features trains, planes and automobiles, and culminates on the summit of Mount Rushmore. But all this proves to be "just grist to the mill of director Emma Rice in her effortlessly chic new adaptation".

It shares some DNA with Patrick Barlow's stage version of Hitchcock's "The 39 Steps", said Ron Simpson on WhatsOnStage. There's the same "madcap switching of parts", clever use of props, and breaches of the fourth wall. "What it does not share is the comedy of incompetence." On the contrary, in Rice's show – which contains several song-and-dance numbers – one "finds oneself in awe at the slickness of timing between the actors", the sound and lighting design, and the "frequently glorious choreography".

