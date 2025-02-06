Oedipus: Rami Malek is oddly 'stilted' in 'tantalising' production

Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter bring 'spectacular' dance sequences to Sophocles' epic tragedy

Rami Malek and Indira Varma in Oedipus.
Indira Varma's portrayal of Jocasta is 'characteristically intelligent, full of subtle thought and feeling'
"The opening is dazzling", said Sarah Crompton in What's On Stage. "A chant of Oedipus. A man trapped in a smoky shaft of light, unable to escape his destiny. A blackout and dancers emerge from the gloom, pulsing and writhing to the pounding soundtrack…" Then we catch our first glimpse of Oedipus (Rami Malek), dressed in a white suit and "raised on a gleaming stage".

Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter's new production of Sophocles' family tragedy gets off to a "fabulous" start. But while there are "tantalising" flashes of "wonder" along the way, it struggles to sustain the "intensity" set out in those first few moments.

