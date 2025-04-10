Peter Grimes: a 'spine-chilling' operatic experience
Melly Still's 'magnificent' staging of Benjamin Britten's stormiest work
Clouds are gathering over Welsh National Opera (WNO), where funding cuts threaten the future of its larger productions, said Richard Morrison in The Times. The case for keeping them going is well made by WNO's terrific new staging of "Peter Grimes": it's a reminder that if you want a "full-blooded" operatic experience, then "you need the clout of a proper orchestra and chorus". In Melly Still's atmospheric staging, the "razor- sharp playing and spine-chilling singing" of the company's threatened orchestra and chorus bring Benjamin Britten's "still startlingly atmospheric 1945 score" wonderfully to life.
"Peter Grimes" is the tragic story of a lonely, alienated fisherman in a small town on the Suffolk coast, who is responsible for the death of one young apprentice and then for another. Still updates the story from around 1810 to a "callous, tacky 1980s community", and creates a setting that is "symbolic, surreal and stylised": an upturned fishing boat hangs ominously over a largely bare stage.
Her production, said Rian Evans in The Guardian, "brilliantly captures the tortured guilt, small-minded bitching and flashpoints of volatility" among the townsfolk. The tenor Nicky Spence, debuting in the title role, makes a sympathetic Grimes; and the various locals ranged against him are "all equally vividly drawn and sung". Their "mob mentality, baying for blood, has the seething force of a wild and cruel sea".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
To my taste, there is too much "fussy quasi-choreographic action" during the sea interludes within Britten's score, said Nicholas Kenyon in The Daily Telegraph. Overall, though, this is a "magnificent show delivered in difficult circumstances". The singing and orchestral playing, conducted by Tomáš Hanus, are superb. Spence's portrayal of Grimes is "inspired", presenting him as a "burly, wide-eyed innocent who gleams with delight at the prospect of fishing". WNO may be "in choppy financial waters", but this excellent staging of Britten's stormiest work "makes a compelling case for keeping it afloat".
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on 30 April, then touring until 7 June; wno.org
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 display-ready homes for art collectors
Feature Featuring hand-painted floors in Louisiana and 13-foot beamed ceilings in New York City
By The Week US Published
-
How might AI chatbots replace mental health therapists?
Today's Big Question Clients form 'strong relationships' with tech
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - April 18, 2025
Feature Issue - April 18, 2025
By The Week US Published
-
6 display-ready homes for art collectors
Feature Featuring hand-painted floors in Louisiana and 13-foot beamed ceilings in New York City
By The Week US Published
-
Your Friends and Neighbours: Jon Hamm stars in 'frothily fun' black comedy
Crime caper about a hedge fund manager who resorts to burgling his 'obnoxious' neighbours after losing his job
By The Week UK Published
-
Last Swim: a 'lush, beguiling' coming-of-age adventure
The Week Recommends Exam results day drama follows a group of school leavers, one of whom has a devastating secret
By The Week UK Published
-
The Sleep Room: a 'gripping exposé' of a 'troubled' psychiatrist
The Week Recommends Jon Stock's absorbing book about William Sargant's sinister practices makes for a 'chilling' read
By The Week UK Published
-
Music review: Japanese Breakfast, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, and Steve Reich
Feature "For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women)," "I Said I Love You First," "Collected Works"
By The Week US Published
-
Smithsonian under fire: Trump orders an ideological purge
Review The president has issued an executive order to control Smithsonian exhibits and restore removed statues linked to slavery
By The Week US Published
-
Colum McCann's 6 favorite books that take place at sea
Feature The National Book Award-winning author recommends works by Ernest Hemingway, Herman Melville, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Book Review: 'Yoko: A Biography' and 'Ghosts of Iron Mountain: The Hoax of the Century, Its Enduring Impact, and What It Reveals About America Today'
Feature The woman who shaped the Beatles and how the hoax of 'Report From Iron Mountain' fueled conspiracy theories
By The Week US Published