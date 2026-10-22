The Cherry Orchard: ‘quietly riveting’ staging of Chekhov classic

Kristin Scott Thomas is ‘hypnotic’ alongside a ‘brilliant’ Stephen Mangan, in a production packed with elegance and insight

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Kristin Scott Thomas in The Cherry Orchard
Kristin Scott Thomas plays the superficially carefree, inwardly agonised Lyuba Ranevsky
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

This stirring production of Anton Chekhov’s final masterpiece features “glorious” performances “across the board and the generations”, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph.

Kristin Scott Thomas is “hypnotic” as the superficially carefree, inwardly agonised Lyuba Ranevsky, who returns to her failing estate after years of exile in Paris. Stephen Mangan is “brilliant” as the low-born but now wealthy businessman Yermolay Lopakhin. And the excellent supporting cast includes Vinette Robinson as Lyuba’s adopted daughter Varya, and Jeff Rawle as the hard-up Boris Simeonov-Pishchik. This is not quite top-drawer Chekhov: it is not as good as the 2007 production of “The Seagull” that won Scott Thomas an Olivier. But it’s assured and “quietly riveting”.

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