The Constituent: a 'riveting' political drama starring James Corden

Joe Penhall's 'moving' new play about an MP pulled into a dangerous situation

James Corden and Anna Maxwell Martin in The Constituent at the Old Vic
The scenes play out in 'zinging back-and-forths'
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)
"Talk about topical," said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times. The Old Vic must have known that Joe Penhall's "riveting new political drama" would be timely when they programmed it; but what were the odds of it opening three weeks before the election... "well, perhaps best not to talk in betting terms right now". 

Marking the return to the stage of James Corden as the titular constituent, this "gripping, comic and, ultimately, moving drama" also boasts an assured performance from Anna Maxwell Martin as a hardworking backbench MP – and landing on stage in the midst of a "mudslinging" scandal, it serves as an important reminder that our politicians are human beings who "conduct their work in an increasingly hostile environment". 

