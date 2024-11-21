The Red Shoes: 'hypnotic' dancing and a dark tale
Adaptation of traditional Hans Christian Andersen story features 'stunning staging'
"Even by fairy-tale standards, Hans Christian Andersen's story of puritanical morality, repression and dismemberment stands out as especially bleak," said Dave Fargnoli in The Stage.
"The Red Shoes" (1845) is about an orphan girl who is bewitched by a pair of red shoes, and condemned to dance in them uncontrollably – unto death. It's not obvious fare for a festive family outing to the theatre. On the plus side, Nancy Harris's retelling "smooths off some sharp edges, excavating a kinder message about empowerment and self-expression" that will likely resonate with young audiences; there are wonderful passages of balletic dance; and the sets and costumes are gorgeous. But the stunning staging rather overwhelms the "slight, familiar story", leaving a production that is never wholly satisfying.
It's not a "joy to the world" Christmas treat, said Michael Davies on What's on Stage, but as "well-made, magical theatre, 'The Red Shoes' barely puts a foot wrong". While drawing on the original story for its darkness, this production borrows from the backdrop of the 1948 Powell and Pressburger film "for its dance themes". Indeed, it's "shot through with ballet-infused contemporary dance, even to the point of starring ballerina Nikki Cheung" as the young orphan. The storytelling is a bit confusing in parts, but the production is pacy enough, and is blessed with a rich design and an "enchanting score" by Marc Teitler. That said, its gruesome elements would make it seem ill-suited to children, though the production is recommended to anyone over seven, with parents advised to use their own discretion for under-12s.
But if it's not for children, then who is it for, asked Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. Although it seems to aim for crossover appeal, the script isn't "clever or enchanting enough" for grown-ups. And though it promises to bring an old story into the 21st century, Harris's version mainly "upholds the old morality". Where the production – slickly directed and choreographed by Kimberley Rampersad – does excel is in the movement; Cheung's dancing is "hypnotic".
Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon. Until 19 January
