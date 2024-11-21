The Red Shoes: 'hypnotic' dancing and a dark tale

Adaptation of traditional Hans Christian Andersen story features 'stunning staging'

The Red Shoes production
The production 'barely puts a foot wrong'
By
published

"Even by fairy-tale standards, Hans Christian Andersen's story of puritanical morality, repression and dismemberment stands out as especially bleak," said Dave Fargnoli in The Stage.

"The Red Shoes" (1845) is about an orphan girl who is bewitched by a pair of red shoes, and condemned to dance in them uncontrollably – unto death. It's not obvious fare for a festive family outing to the theatre. On the plus side, Nancy Harris's retelling "smooths off some sharp edges, excavating a kinder message about empowerment and self-expression" that will likely resonate with young audiences; there are wonderful passages of balletic dance; and the sets and costumes are gorgeous. But the stunning staging rather overwhelms the "slight, familiar story", leaving a production that is never wholly satisfying.

