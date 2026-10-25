A voyage into yachting’s golden age

The Atlantic was the largest private yacht ever built when it emerged from a New Jersey shipyard in 1903. Two years later, it set a record for the fastest transatlantic sail crossing for a monohull yacht that would remain unbeaten for nearly 100 years. Sadly, the Atlantic suffered the “ultimate ignominy” in old age, said James Stewart in the Financial Times, becoming a floating tea room, before being broken up in 1982.

Later, however, a faithful replica, also called the Atlantic, was built. Completed in 2010, this 65-metre three-masted schooner is “a vision from yachting’s golden age to inspire romantics and dreamers” – and, following a refit last year, it will be available from this December to book on a weekly basis as it embarks on an “epic” journey around the world. “Few objects inspire devotion like great sailing yachts” – and on a recent day trip from Saint-Tropez, I found that the new Atlantic’s dozen crew (all dressed in matching navy trousers and monogrammed shirts) spoke of it with a “zeal” that was “way beyond professionalism”.

The biggest replica schooner afloat, it is a thing of great beauty, with a dozen sails, shiny brass fittings, and a “glossy raven-black hull”. Standing at its tip, with the “blue-black sea racing below”, I felt like I was “flying” – and it wasn’t hard to imagine its predecessor’s record-setting voyage as one of 11 cruiser-racers competing in the 1905 Kaiser’s Cup race. In that event, it sailed from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Lizard Point in Cornwall in 12 days, four hours, one minute and 19 seconds, despite having to contend with a three-day gale. Below decks, the new Atlantic has six double cabins, with carved panelling, mahogany parquet, green marble and walk-in showers with unlimited hot water.

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Rates for a week on board start at €150,000 – which sounds only “slightly less scary” when you work out that that comes to £10,725 per head, assuming a party of 12, including all meals and wine.

James Stewart was a guest of Atlantic (atlantic-yacht.com).