Abrupt halt to ‘never-ending’ cruise

Passengers seeking escape from ordinary life found reality caught up with them

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Photo collage of a cruise ship approaching an empty fuel gauge on the horizon
Around 200 passengers were reportedly on board the Villa Vie Odyssey when they were told to disembark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The idea was irresistible: sell up, move on to a luxury cruise ship and spend the rest of your life seeing the world.

But for some of the passengers aboard Villa Vie Odyssey, the dream of permanent escape has hit a very earthly obstacle: an “extraordinary” rise in the cost of fuel, said Euronews. It means an epic voyage has now been brought to an abrupt halt in Cambodia. And the instruction for those on board is to “abandon ship” altogether.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans is senior editor at The Week. She joined as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from conflict and Caribbean politics to fast fashion and football. She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

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