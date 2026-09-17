1898 Porter’s House: an intimate hotel in historic Ghent

Feel at home in this cosy hotel in the heart of Belgium’s third-biggest city

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Historic buildings on Graslei quay, Ghent, Belgium
The neo-Gothic exterior of 1898 Porter’s Lodge was designed by Louis Cloquet, the architect of Ghent’s main railway station
(Image credit: Tunart / Getty Images)

Ghent is a little overshadowed in the Belgian city break stakes by Bruges. But as well as great bars, restaurants, sights and shops, Ghent, too, has canals, medieval buildings, cobbled streets, a belfry and castle. It isn’t swamped by tourists, as Bruges can be. And at three hours by Eurostar it’s half an hour closer to London St Pancras.

Through a discreet glass door on the cobbled Graslei quay by St Michael’s Bridge, a spot in almost every shot of Ghent, is 1898 Porter’s House. With three suites and one room, it opened in September 2026 after refurbishment by Geraldine Dohogne, who also transformed the adjoining hotel, 1898 The Post.

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Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.