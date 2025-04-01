Cosy cabins for a country escape

Slow down and take in the nature at these secluded retreats

Wildwood Hut at The Tawny.
One of the 'low-impact' shepherd's huts at The Tawny
(Image credit: The Tawny / James Andrew)
By
published

Even if you love the bustle of city life, there's something "eternally appealing" about escaping to a "remote, timber-clad cabin", said Condé Nast Traveller. Many of these cosy boltholes combine the "style and glamour" of a hotel stay with the "delicious isolation" of a tucked-away rural lodge. Here are some of the best.

The Log House Studio, Carmarthenshire

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest