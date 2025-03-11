Dreamy desert escapes

From camel trekking and sandboarding to geodesic domes and yoga retreats, these striking desert destinations offer something for every type of traveller

Valle de la Lunar, Atacama, Chile
'Martian landscape': the sculpted rock formations of Chile's Atacama Desert
(Image credit: Alamy / Adrian Wojcik)
By
published

For the adventurous, few things are as thrilling as a trip to one of the world's vast, open deserts. From starlit wild camping to exhilarating dune-trekking, exploring these dramatic landscapes offers a unique chance to disconnect and unwind. Here are some of the best deserts to add to your list of must-see destinations:

Atacama Desert, Chile

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest