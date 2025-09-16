Fit for a king: must-visit palaces around the UK

Donald Trump will stay overnight at Windsor Castle during his second state visit to the UK this week, where he’ll be wined and dined by King Charles and Queen Camilla at a lavish ceremonial banquet. Nabbing such a splendid dinner spot with the King is trickier for the rest of us but we can still feel the presence of royalty with a trip to one of Britain’s other palaces. Whether you’re a enthusiastic monarchist or you just love spectacular architecture and magnificent gardens, here are five royal residences that are particularly worth a visit.

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

For the “wow factor”, head straight to Blenheim Palace, said The Telegraph . Built in the early 18th century for John Churchill, the first Duke of Marlborough, to celebrate his victory in the Battle of Blenheim, the “flamboyantly baroque” palace is “beautifully” nestled within a Capability Brown landscape, with gentle slopes, mature trees and a glittering lake. Filled with “fascinating features”, Blenheim is the country’s only non-royal, non-episcopal palace, was the birthplace of Winston Churchill, and remains in the Marlborough family to this day. Parts of the palace are open to the public throughout the year, and there’s a “raft of tours” available, including the new Duke’s Tour, which offers a glimpse into the family’s private rooms.

blenheimpalace.com

Hampton Court Palace, London

Sprawling amid “lavishly decorated gardens in London’s southwest fringes”, it’s little wonder Hampton Court Palace was King Henry VIII’s favourite residence, said Lonely Planet . Built by Cardinal Thomas Wolsey at the beginning of the 16th century, and later modified by Henry VIII, Christopher Wren and a succession of Georgian royals, it contains an eclectic mix of Tudor and 17th century architectural features. Inside, highlights include the “legendary” Haunted Gallery, said to be visited by the ghosts of two of Henry's ill-fated wives, Jane Seymour and Catherine Howard. The palace also has some of the capital’s “loveliest grounds”, from “peaceful parkland” to formal gardens and the UK’s oldest surviving hedge maze .

hrp.org.uk

Royal Brighton Pavilion, East Sussex

Palaces can be “style statements” as well as symbols of power, said The Telegraph. If it’s “eye-catching exteriors” you’re after, it’s worth a trip to the “whimsical” Brighton Pavilion. Built as the seaside “pleasure palace” for King George IV in the 1780s, the “extravagant” residence is “embellished with onion domes, scalloped arches and chhatri-topped minarets to look more Mughal than East Sussex”. The interiors are just as opulent: “a fantasia of chinoiserie, chandeliers and theatrical furnishings”. There are plenty of activities to keep you entertained, including Regency-themed afternoon teas, summer band concerts (until the end of September) and underground tours of the tunnels and basement that were used as air raid shelters during the Second World War.

brightonmuseums.org.uk

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh

The King’s official residence in Scotland was the former home of Mary Queen of Scots before she “literally lost her head” on the orders of her cousin Elizabeth I, said The Independent . It’s a “grand”, sprawling building that’s open year-round to the public; you can have a “good old nosy” around the state apartments and see the “remarkable” Throne Room where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was laid to rest overnight in 2022. Be sure to visit the remains of the 12th-century ruined abbey, and take a long walk in the tranquil gardens.

palaceofholyroodhouse.co.uk

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Belfast

You might recognise Royal Hillsborough Palace as the place where “King Charles’ pen malfunctioned soon after he took the throne”, said Marie Claire . The Georgian gem has also been a “crucial location in Northern Irish history”, and was a key venue for the negotiations that led to The Good Friday Agreement. A short drive from Belfast, the castle is hosting family-friendly events for Halloween, which include a range of fun activities from pumpkin carving workshops to conker duels.

hrp.org.uk