You don't have to be a kid to enjoy a maze. There's something thrilling about losing yourself in a winding labyrinth of manicured hedges, encountering twists, turns and dead ends as you try to find the middle before your companions. With maize crops in season until mid-October, now is a great time to visit one of these magnificent living puzzles.

Hampton Court Palace Maze, London

Commissioned around 1700 by William III, this trapezoid-shaped labyrinth is the UK's oldest surviving hedge maze. It's "notoriously tricky", with "more dead ends than wives of Henry VIII, a former palace resident", said The Times . Once you've completed it, "roam" the palace's "grand halls and extensive gardens".

hrp.org.uk

Leeds Castle Maze, Kent

This "unique and fiendishly clever" yew maze is among the country's "most challenging", said BBC Countryfile . Its layout mirrors a queen's crown – a fitting design given that Catherine of Aragon stayed at Leeds Castle in the 16th century. Those who crack the code and make it to the middle are "rewarded with a visit to a spine-chilling subterranean grotto", filled with mythical creatures.

leeds-castle.com

Longleat Hedge Maze, Wiltshire

The sprawling maze at Longleat comprises more than 16,000 yew trees that are carefully pruned throughout the year by a team of dedicated gardeners. One of Britain's biggest mazes, the meandering paths are dotted with "observation towers and elevated bridges to help route-planning", said The Times. If you're visiting with kids, head to the miniature railway and safari.

longleat.co.uk

Saltish Cornish Maize Maze, Cornwall

"There's no maze quite like a maize maze, eh?" said Time Out . Located on a 450-acre working farm that's part of the Duchy of Cornwall estate, it's open from July until October when the maize crops grow tall and dense enough to form the intricate passages of the maze. Afterwards, stop off at the on-site cafe for a slice of cake and take the kids to see the animals at the farm.

amazingcornishmaizemaze.co.uk

Conwy Valley Maze, Snowdonia

"Horticulturalists, step this way please", said BBC Countryfile. This two-acre maze, located within Wales' stunning Conwy Valley, is home to several themed gardens. If you can't find the middle, you can find "consolation" with a stroll through the beautiful Rose Garden or Japan Zen Garden. "Or you can gaze studiously at one of the many sculptures and pretend you're not lost at all."

big-maze.co.uk

Scone Palace Murray Star Maze, Perth

This "unique" maze is designed in the shape of the five-pointed star that features in the Murray family crest and is dotted throughout Scone Palace, said Country Living . "But the Scottish details don't stop there." It is made up of more than 2,000 beach trees – half green, half red – to create a breathtaking tartan effect. Be sure to head straight to the palace afterwards to marvel at the antiques and artworks.

scone-palace.co.uk