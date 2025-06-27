Mandarin Oriental Muscat: an urban oasis steps from the beach

Sandwiched between the dramatic Hajar Mountains and the azure Gulf of Oman, the Omani capital Muscat is a destination on the up, just waiting to be discovered en masse by tourists from around the world.

The newest addition to the city's luxury hotel offering is the Mandarin Oriental Muscat, a shining jewel of a resort hoping to entice visitors in search of both city and beach fun while still looking for a high-thread cotton sheet count on which to sleep at night.

One of the latest outposts of the brand's recent expansion, the property embodies all that Mandarin Oriental's fans love about the group – authentic and innovative dining, a focused, full-on spa experience, and excellent and personal service.

Why stay here?

Many of the generously sized rooms have sea views (Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Muscat)

The hotel was designed by French architect Xavier Cartron, who is known for his work across the Middle East, and it is heavily inspired by Omani culture. All 150 rooms and suites reflect this, with floors and bathrooms of local marble, and regional items like the traditional kuma (hat), and frankincense burners as inspiration for the décor.

The rooms are huge, intentionally so, making them feel leisurely and luxurious to hang in. They all look out over the turquoise sea or the city and mountains – it's a tough choice to decide which is better. High-end amenities, such as Nespresso machines, Dyson hair dryers, and clothes steamers, are in situ as well as a yoga mat and a copper cocktail shaker set. My standalone tub had a view of the ocean, and the bubble bath was delightfully indulgent after a day of sightseeing.

Spa and wellness facilities

The traditional Hammam at Mandarin Oriental Muscat (Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Muscat)

Even more indulgent is the spa. Complete with traditional hammam, as well as a sauna and steam room, you can expect the best of Middle-Eastern wellness. Treatments are inspired by Arabian sand bathing and use Omani frankincense and rose. I had a body scrub in the hammam and left feeling truly like a new woman, or at least like I had new skin.

The spa doesn't have a dedicated pool or jacuzzi, but there is the main pool outside, with access to the beach. Staff bring around complimentary cold drinks and ice creams to cool down guests in the midday sun, but for those more active, there are fitness classes on offer and a state-of-the-art gym. Yoga is taught either inside in the cool air conditioning, or outdoors on a terrace overlooking Muscat.

Eating and drinking

The sunny terrace at Rawya (Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Muscat)

Omani hospitality really shines through in the Mandarin Oriental's restaurants and bars. Servers remembered my name, how I like my steak or my favourite drinks after just one interaction, a feat repeated across the resort.

Rawya is the venue that reflects the cuisine of Oman the most, serving mezze and roasted meats alongside Asian dishes like spring rolls. It connects the hotel's location with the brand's roots in Hong Kong and Thailand by taking inspiration from dishes associated with the Silk Road. This is also where you can find the impressive breakfast buffet and a station to order poolside snacks.

Essenza is an authentic Italian eatery, with Naples-style pizza, lasagne and risotto on the menu. The A5 Wagyu filet steak with foie gras, spinach, mashed potatoes and truffle is really special, but you must save room for the light, fluffy tiramisu, which is made table-side. Essenza also has a bar with sea views and serves sunset-perfect Aperol Spritz.

Sawa Lounge, located in the lobby, is already becoming known locally for its afternoon teas, which change seasonally, and specialist pastries, while suite guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch and evening canapés in the TwoThree58 Club.

Things to do

Take a dip in the pool or stroll down to the beach (Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Muscat)

The Mandarin Oriental sits in the prestigious Shatti Al-Qurum neighbourhood, surrounded by embassies from around the world and just 15 minutes from the Royal Opera House. You can expect coffee shops and restaurants a short walk from the property, unusual for Muscat's hotels, which are often further out.

It sits on a public beach, which makes for a lively atmosphere in the evening when the sun goes down, the temperature cools, and the locals come out to play football or ride horses. A walk along the beachfront's palm-tree lined path is a must to get to know Muscat.

This is a sprawling capital, and it doesn't have a centre per se, certainly not like we would expect in Europe, so you should anticipate having to drive, or be driven, for most sightseeing, no matter which neighbourhood you choose to stay in. The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Mutrah Souq aren't too far a journey, however, as is the Mutrah corniche and Al Alam Palace.