Mandarin Oriental Muscat: an urban oasis steps from the beach

The luxury brand's newest outpost is a tranquil hideaway overlooking the Gulf of Oman

Spa terrace at Mandarin Oriental Muscat.
Mandarin Oriental Muscat: a shining jewel of a resort
(Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Muscat)
By
published

Sandwiched between the dramatic Hajar Mountains and the azure Gulf of Oman, the Omani capital Muscat is a destination on the up, just waiting to be discovered en masse by tourists from around the world.

The newest addition to the city's luxury hotel offering is the Mandarin Oriental Muscat, a shining jewel of a resort hoping to entice visitors in search of both city and beach fun while still looking for a high-thread cotton sheet count on which to sleep at night.

