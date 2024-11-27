Mysteries of the Universe Weekender

The New Scientist's two-day event features stargazing, talks and a tour of the UK's largest radio telescope

Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory.
The Lovell Telescope: 'an outing I'll never forget'
(Image credit: Jessica Hullinger)
Jessica Hullinger
By
published

Mind-blowing. Those are the two words I'd use to describe the "Mysteries of the Universe" weekender discovery tour, hosted by New Scientist. Over two days in the Cheshire countryside, a group of space enthusiasts, myself included, were treated to fascinating talks from some of the UK's top astrophysicists, plus a guided tour around the world's third largest radio telescope. We were even lucky enough to get clear skies for stargazing. At a time when our planetary problems can seem insurmountable, this trip was a welcome reminder that the universe is vast and full of wonder beyond my imagination.

My home for the weekend was the De Vere Cranage Estate Hotel, a Grade II listed property located roughly halfway between Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent and large enough to host around 150 attendees. After checking in on Friday evening, we filed into the property's conference room to be greeted by the event's host: Stuart Clark, a renowned science communicator, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, and a cosmology writer for New Scientist. Aside from being our point of contact for the weekend, Clark had the herculean task of providing us with a brief "introduction to the universe".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸