Sea Containers Hotel: new suites bring maritime flair to Southbank

London’s South Bank houses no shortage of iconic landmarks, but one often-overlooked gem that nods to the city’s glamorous 1970s past is Sea Containers London, an hotel overlooking the Thames, set between Waterloo and Blackfriars bridges. Once the headquarters of shipping giant Sea Containers Limited, the hotel occupies Sea Containers House, a bold, Brutalist-inflected structure that rises on the riverside like a monumental Tetris block.

Designed in 1974 by American architect Warren Platner, best known for his interiors at the Ford Foundation and New York’s original Windows on the World, the structure reflects the sleek modernism of its era. Platner was also a celebrated furniture designer, creating futuristic pieces in the 1960s for icons like Eero Saarinen and Kevin Roche. His Easy Chair, with its intricate steel wire base, remains in production today through international design giant Knoll.

Design is woven into the DNA of Sea Containers London, whose interiors draw inspiration from luxury 1920s ocean liners, a tribute to the building’s maritime heritage. That legacy continues with four new bespoke cabin suites designed by Jacu Strauss, creative director of the Lore Group, the visionary studio behind the transformations of Pulitzer Amsterdam and Riggs Washington DC.

Up on the 15th floor, each suite – the Edwardian, Art Deco, Mid-Century and Dynasty – channels a distinct design era and features collectable furniture sourced from Vinterior.

The Art Deco suite at Sea Containers London (Image credit: Sea Containers London)

Uniquely, guests can take away more than memories from their stay, as many of the antique pieces are available for purchase.

“It felt like we were working on four entirely separate apartments simultaneously, each with its own narrative and personality,” said Strauss. “I love the thrill of tracking down unique pieces and imagining how they’ll live within a space. It’s a bit like casting actors for a film, making sure each has a strong presence but also works harmoniously with the ensemble.

“Also designing the bespoke elements, the headboards, rugs, and panelling, gave me the opportunity to interpret each era in a way that feels fresh rather than overly literal.”

Why stay here?

Seriously luxurious: Art Deco Cabin Suite (Image credit: Sea Containers Hotel)

The Art Deco Cabin Suite offers panoramic views of the Thames and is thoughtfully divided into a bedroom area and a lounge, which features its own wet bar, complete with period glassware and a cocktail menu, perfect for mixing a Manhattan. At 47 square metres, it isn’t the largest suite, but its boxy proportions, long full-width windows, and carefully curated furnishings more than make up for its modest size.

Standout features include frozen glass chandeliers, chrome-based side lamps with architectural glass shades, and plushly upholstered walnut armchairs with aerodynamic frames. Decorative marble mantel clocks, sleek Italian and French cabinets, sideboards and dressers crafted from exotic woods, along with glamorous figurative paintings by Tamara de Lempicka and handwoven 1920s rugs, combine to evoke the refined elegance of a historic floating palace, reminiscent of RMS Mauretania and SS Normandie in their golden era.

These elegant silhouettes, with ambitious geometries and meticulous craftsmanship, are paired with timeless, effortless comfort. A boucle wool Ligne Roset sofa faces the plasma TV for relaxed viewing, with a telescope nearby for stargazing. The bedroom features billowy down bedding by Tielle, while the marble-clad bathroom boasts an oversized basin with dual faucets, a freestanding tub and plush bathrobes for ultimate indulgence.

Eating and drinking

The brasserie menu includes sharing plates of classic well cooked favourites (Image credit: The Sea Containers London)

Just a short walk away, Borough Market offers a lively food fair atmosphere, brimming with international eateries and stalls, including the famous paella stand, known for drawing long queues.

Back at the hotel, the ground-floor restaurant opens onto a sunny terrace in the summer and is a go-to destination for date nights and casual get-togethers. The menu features seasonal dishes and generous sharing plates – honest, unfussy and impeccably cooked. Start with the Exmoor Caviar, served with house-made crisps, followed by the Surrey Farm ribeye steak, accompanied by a whole charcoal-roasted cauliflower to share. It’s British fare at its finest.

The hotel also boasts two cocktail bars. Up on the roof, 12th Knot hosts weekend DJ sets where guests can dance against a twinkling riverside backdrop. Downstairs, the award-winning Lyaness, created by cocktail legend Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr Lyan, offers inventive drinks that push the boundaries of mixology. Try the Atom Martini, made with Don Julio 1942 tequila, butternut squash and birch sherry – smooth, seductive, and perfect for keeping a calm head in stormy seas.

Things to do

The 12th Knot rooftop bar (Image credit: Sea Containers London)

How long do you have? The Southbank is a cultural playground, home to Tate Modern, the Hayward Gallery, Royal Festival Hall and National Theatre, alongside the London Eye and Sea Life aquarium.

But you don’t even have to step outside the hotel for entertainment. Head downstairs to the hotel’s very own Curzon cinema, where you can catch the latest films with a cocktail or glass of wine in hand. Prefer to unwind? Agua London spa offers a full menu of wellness treatments, from hot stone massages to acupuncture, the perfect way to recharge.

The verdict

The spa lounge (Image credit: Sea Containers London)

Themed hotels can be hit or miss, but these suites strike a refined balance between elegance and novelty. With a dynamic lineup of events, from chef’s table dining and film premieres to disco nights and wine tastings, there’s plenty to discover, making it a compelling destination for both Londoners and tourists alike.

Sea Containers London, 20 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PD. seacontainerslondon.com