It's hard to think of a better setting to enjoy a chilled pint than a pub beer garden. As the balmy weather continues, these tranquil suntraps are the perfect place to while away a lazy afternoon with your favourite tipple. Here are some of our favourites.

Ty Coch Inn, Gwynedd, North Wales

This secluded spot is "not so much a beer garden as a beer beach", said The i Paper . Located on the "remote spit of land that is the Lynn Peninsula", you can only reach the Ty Coch Inn by foot (it's a 20-minute walk to the nearest car park). It's certainly worth the trip. Once you reach the "stunning" setting you can "enjoy your beer while gazing out across the Irish Sea" and the peaks of Snowdonia. Try to visit at sunset for the best views. "Simply idyllic."

The Jolly Fisherman, Alnwick, Northumberland

Occupying a "perfect spot" above the harbour in the village of Craster, this sunny terrace boasts "spectacular" views out across the North Sea, said The i Paper. The coastal path "cuts right through the middle of the garden between tables", where pub guests are happily sipping local ales and tucking into delicious seafood dishes. Be sure to try the "legendary" crab sandwich.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park, London

This "sprawling", multi-levelled pub garden is one of the "cleverest" in London, said Time Out . Tackling the limited space by building upwards, the owners have created a "tiered village from decking" dotted with cosy nooks. "It's an early-afternoon suntrap of the best kind."

The Greyhound, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

Set in a "picture-postcard" Buckinghamshire town, this "secluded, intimate" pub garden attached to a beautifully restored former coaching inn is a lovely spot, said The Times . The spacious deck overlooks the perfectly manicured lawn and on-site kitchen garden. Don't miss the Belgian fries with beetroot ketchup.

Gaggle of Geese, Buckland Newton, Dorset

"There are ordinary beer gardens, then there's the Gaggle of Geese", said the Daily Mail . The charming country pub sits next to a "fabulous five acres of grassland and wildflowers". If you want to make a weekend of it, consider booking one of the shepherd huts or pitch up at the campsite with your tent.

The Thorn Tree Inn, Matlock, Derbyshire

This "teeny traditional boozer" is as "wholesome as they come", said The Times. Expect warm welcomes, "generous" Sunday roasts and sweeping views out across the "outrageously bucolic" Derwent Valley – an "undulating horizon of moss-green hills and cottage rooftops". After lunch, "walk off the Yorkshire puddings and real ales" with a short stroll over to Lumsdale Falls.