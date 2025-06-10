The best UK farm stays for a wholesome break

From farm-to-fork dining to no-dig vegetable-growing classes, these rural retreats are a joyful way to reconnect with nature

Cows eating hay at Heckfield Place Farm.
Guernsey cows at Home Farm, Heckfield Place
(Image credit: Heckfield Place)
By
published

"Pig styes" and "drizzly weather" don't scream luxury vacation but, since the pandemic-fuelled "staycation boom", Brits are donning muddy boots and swapping caviar "for eggs they've collected themselves", said Madeleine Silver in Condé Nast Traveller. Working farms are giving guests the chance to "slip into country life" for a few nights, dining on field-fresh produce and unwinding in the great outdoors. Here's our top pick of the best farm stays in the UK.

Heckfield Place, Hampshire

