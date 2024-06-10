The UK's most authentic farm-to-table restaurants
These eco-friendly eateries are showcasing the country’s best ingredients
"Locally sourced." "The finest British produce." "Hyper-seasonal." Phrases like these are often seen on restaurant menus but diners struggle to know what they mean in reality.
But the farm-to-table movement has been steadily establishing itself over recent decades and restaurants seem to have finally clocked on: touting eco-friendly credentials can mean a major boost for business.
The arrival of the Michelin Green Star in 2022 helped cement this shift. Sure, the food itself is important but there's now another metric for measuring success. Is the restaurant pulling its weight when it comes to sustainability?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
At its essence, farm-to-table dining is about cutting out carbon-heavy transportation costs and bringing ingredients from nearby farms directly to chefs in the kitchen. Here are five restaurants showing how it's done.
Monachyle Mhor, Perthshire
For a "lochside lunch" assembled from the produce of a 200-acre working farm, said Rosalyn Wikeley in the London Evening Standard, make a pilgrimage to Monachyle Mhor. Situated in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the journey to this "blush-pink farmhouse" is well worth the effort. The boutique hotel and restaurant's "pantry" is two gleaming lochs "brimming with fish" and a series of vegetable gardens laden with wild garlic. Monachyle's "thrillingly isolated" location and superb food is a winning combination.
Twenty Eight, Chester
Conde Nast Traveller's readers crowned this little family-run no-dig farm as their favourite restaurant in the UK in March. The eatery opened next door to its decade-old sibling, Chef's Table, last year and has caused quite a stir in Chester. Prices are "very reasonable", said Rick Jordan on the travel website, and the place is small enough to "experiment" with the farm produce and "have a bit of fun". It might be "laid-back" but talented young head chef Jay Tanner shows "serious intent". Dishes span everything from "tender strips" of gravlax trout cured in beetroot juice from the farm to "nostalgic" custard tarts with rhubarb compote.
L'Enclume, Cumbria
A true "pioneer of the UK's farm-to-table movement", Simon Rogan's impact on the industry is colossal, said Lela London in Forbes. The chef established Our Farm back in 2011 to supply ingredients for his Michelin-starred restaurant, L'Enclume. A second star swiftly followed and, on its 20th anniversary, the eatery was crowned with a coveted third star. Growing ingredients in cold, rainy Cumbria has its challenges and yet L'Enclume "thrives" under Rogan's watchful eye. Around 80% of the produce for his "empire" of restaurants is sourced directly from the farm. He also employs a full-time forager to comb the surrounding hedgerows and woodland for extra treasures.
Wilsons, Bristol
Found in Redland – one of the "really-quite-nice" areas of Bristol – this "intimate" bistro has just 24 covers and is the type of place you can go for a fun evening out "without being too showy", said Lilly Subbotin in The Independent. Wilsons, which received a Green Star in the 2022 Michelin Guide, has its own two-acre market garden a short drive away where it grows most of its fruit and veg. Diners are treated to a six-course set menu; each "delicate" plate of food demonstrates a "clear and definite respect" for the ingredients used. Despite being on the "somewhat pricey side", it's worth getting the matching wine to make the experience extra special.
The Three Horseshoes, Somerset
Celebrated New Zealand-born chef Margot Henderson helms the kitchen at this cosy pub, which opened to much fanfare last year in Batcombe, Somerset. Her "deceptively skilled take on simple fare makes perfect sense" in this "coveted 17th-century boozer", said Susan d'Arcy in The Times. Ingredients are carefully sourced from a local network of trusted suppliers where possible; the beef and pork comes from the eco-friendly regenerative Slow Farming Company, while greens are provided by the no-dig pioneer Charles Dowding. Expect a daily-changing menu "liberally sprinkled with Henderson's greatest gastronomic hits".
thethreehorseshoesbatcombe.co.uk
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why Lucy Letby is back in court
The Explainer UK's most prolific child killer begins retrial accused of attempting to murder baby girl
By The Week UK Published
-
Why Emmanuel Macron has called snap elections
Speed Read President surprises France with vote after Marine Le Pen's EU victory
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Michael Mosley 'collapsed' during holiday hike
Speed Read Tributes paid to 'national treasure' who did so much to popularise science
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
8 standout restaurants worth visiting this summer
The Week Recommends Cafés upending norms, a rooftop with natural wine and Sicilian eats and a Pacific Northwest bistro
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in June, from 'House of the Dragon' to 'The Bear'
The Week Recommends The return of an HBO fantasy epic, another 'Star Wars' show and more yelling in the kitchen
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The Young Woman and the Sea: Daisy Ridley stars as 'tenacious' heroine
The Week Recommends The film explores the story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the Channel
By The Week UK Published
-
Viola's Room: a 'darkly alluring' gothic tale
The Week Recommends Immersive theatre company returns with this eerie production narrated by Helena Bonham Carter
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
2024 Father's Day gift guide, for gardeners, photographers and more
The Week Recommends A present for every dad
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 satisfying books to read this June
The Week Recommends Tomi Adeyemi concludes her series, Questlove does hip-hop history and an experimental novel bends the rules
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
A foodie guide to Bilbao
The Week Recommends Go bar-hopping for tasty morsels or splash out on a Michelin-starred meal in the Basque city
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
5 not-too-hot places to camp this summer that are very cool
The Week Recommends You don't have to sweat it out to revel in the great outdoors
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published