The timeless beauty of the Charente islands

Full of ‘preposterously pretty’ towns, these islands are ideal for holidaymakers

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The quaint village and harbour of Saint Martin de Re on the Ile de Re in France
Île de Ré: so “utterly Gallic” it feels as if “staged by set dressers”
(Image credit: David Cameron / Getty Images)

Known for their mild climate and “sandy botany”, the four Charente islands lie just off France’s Atlantic coast. With their “preposterously pretty” harbour towns and great oyster beds and salt marshes, they have long drawn holidaymakers, said Antonia Quirke in Condé Nast Traveller.

But though they “jump with life” from early summer, they retain an “enduring tranquillity” and an “immaculately civilised” air. Best known is the Île de Ré – the second largest, at 33 square miles, and the smartest, favoured by wealthy Parisians and so “utterly Gallic” it feels “as if staged by set dressers”. Oléron – the largest, at 67 square miles – is busier and “less bourgeois”, but it too is “full of fresh air” and “good spirits”, as are Aix and Madame, which are tiny by comparison.

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