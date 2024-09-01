The wild beauty of southeast Sri Lanka

Dive deep into the island nation's most beautiful and untamed places

Railway in Sri Lanka
The rail journey to Ella is one of the world's most scenic
(Image credit: Michael Roberts / Getty Images)
By
published

The journey from Sri Lanka's central highlands to its southeast coast takes you through some of the island nation's most beautiful and untamed places, said Lorna Parkes in National Geographic Traveller

There's plenty of wildlife to see – as well as "surf-lashed" beaches – but fewer tourists than in many parts of the country. The region has long been the heartland of Sri Lanka's indigenous people, the Vedda, who now comprise roughly 1% of the island's population but whose ancestors lived here long before other groups arrived from the Indian mainland. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Travel Sri Lanka From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸