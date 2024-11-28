A Man on the Inside: Netflix comedy leaves you with a 'warm fuzzy feeling'

Charming series starring Ted Danson has a 'tenderness' that will 'sneak up' on you

Ted Danson in Man on the Inside
Ted Danson leads the stellar cast in 'light yet often deeply emotional' series
This eight-part Netflix comedy doesn't have a particularly enticing premise, said James Hibbs in Radio Times: based on a 2020 Chilean documentary, it tells the story of a widower who goes undercover at a retirement community in San Francisco to find a missing necklace. But it has a stellar cast, led by Ted Danson, and it is made by Michael Schur, creator of hits such as "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place". The result is a "light yet often deeply emotional series" that "wraps you up in its characters' lives and leaves you with a warm fuzzy feeling at the end".

Danson plays Charles, a retired professor who has taken a job with a private investigator (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) in a bid to distract himself from his grief. The mystery at the heart of it isn't very compelling, and the series has more warmth than jokes, but Danson is superb.

